AIMPLAS Continues to Expand the Scope of Its Accredited Biodegradation and Compostability Testing with New Recognitions From DIN CERTCO and BPI

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has received recognition from DIN CERTCO for its laboratories to carry out tests that enable companies to obtain labels certifying the industrial compostability of organic waste bags. Additionally, it has also been recognized by the American organization BPI to conduct tests that allow companies to obtain certification for home compostability.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

These recognitions for its Biodegradation and Compostability Laboratory add to those it already held for conducting tests in accordance with the EN 13432 standard and issuing eco-labels that certify a product as biodegradable or compostable in various environments (industrial composting, home composting, or soil biodegradation) without adverse effects on the environment.

Thanks to these certifications or eco-labels, companies can highlight that their products are environmentally sustainable in major global markets, as the organizations that have recognized AIMPLAS’ capabilities are among the most widely acknowledged worldwide and most sought after by companies.

Specifically, DIN CERTCO is the independent certification body of reference in the European bioplastics market, while BPI is the leading authority on compostable products and packaging in North America. It is the most trusted and recognized brand for verifying whether a product or package complies with ASTM compostability standards.

The benefits companies gain from these certifications and eco-labels are linked to increased added value of both the product and the company itself, associated with the implementation of a circular economy model that is increasingly valued by consumers.

Source:

AIMPLAS

