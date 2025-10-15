Strongwell Wins Manufacturing Innovations Award for its STRONGDEK® Composite Decking Product

Strongwell (USA), the world’s leading pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites, was recently awarded the 2025 Manufacturing Innovations Award by the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing (SVAM) for its patented STRONGDEK® structural composite decking system.

Image Credit: Strongwell Corporation

Produced at Strongwell’s Bristol and Highlands facilities, STRONGDEK represents a breakthrough in decking technology by combining a pultruded FRP plank with a snap-on hybrid composite top cap. This innovative two-part design delivers exceptional strength, durability, and safety, while offering easy installation and virtually no maintenance.

“STRONGDEK redefines what a composite deck can be,” said Barry Myers, Strongwell’s corporate director of marketing and communications. “It provides superior performance, sustainability, and design flexibility, and we are proud that it is manufactured right here in Southwest Virginia. Receiving this recognition from SVAM underscores the innovation and teamwork that made this product possible.”

The STRONGDEK system stands out for its unique replaceable cap design, which allows walking surfaces to be refreshed quickly and cost-effectively without replacing the underlying structure. The product is also engineered to exceed the strength of traditional wood and high-end composite boards, supporting wider joist spacing and higher loads while maintaining a lighter weight.

With decades of composites expertise, Strongwell developed STRONGDEK to compete in the multi-billion-dollar global decking market. Engineered for long-term performance, the system not only delivers superior strength but also advances sustainability with a closed-mold manufacturing process that reduces waste and emissions, along with a service life that minimizes replacement cycles and environmental impact.

The SVAM Manufacturing Innovations Award was presented on October 2, 2025, during the annual Manufacturing Awards Banquet, part of Manufacturing Month celebrations across the region.