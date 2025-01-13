Posted in | News | Composites

Strongwell Unveils STRONGDEK™ Composite Decking System

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in pultruded composite materials, has announced the launch of STRONGDEK, an ultra-high performance structural composite decking system. The patented system is comprised of a pultruded fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) plank and an extruded vinyl hybrid thermoplastic composite top cap.

When installed, STRONGDEK deck boards look much like traditional composite deck boards, but far outperform in strength, rigidity, and durability. Since STRONGDEK™ can support loads significantly greater than many standard decking options, it is especially useful for high-traffic commercial and custom-engineered projects.

Due to its material makeup, STRONGDEK will never rust or rot. This makes it well-suited for a variety of challenging environments, such as coastal areas, marinas, docks, boardwalks, and more.

With a 25-year commercial warranty and lifetime residential warranty, STRONGDEK is built to last. However, in the event of damage or a desire to remodel, the STRONGDEK top cap is replaceable in lieu of a full tear out, which can save significant time and money.

STONGDEK is manufactured exclusively in the USA and available now.

