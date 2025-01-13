Strongwell Unveils STRONGDEK™ Composite Decking System

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in pultruded composite materials, has announced the launch of STRONGDEK™, an ultra-high performance structural composite decking system. The patented system is comprised of a pultruded fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) plank and an extruded vinyl hybrid thermoplastic composite top cap.

When installed, STRONGDEK™ deck boards look much like traditional composite deck boards, but far outperform in strength, rigidity, and durability. Since STRONGDEK™ can support loads significantly greater than many standard decking options, it is especially useful for high-traffic commercial and custom-engineered projects.

Due to its material makeup, STRONGDEK™ will never rust or rot. This makes it well-suited for a variety of challenging environments, such as coastal areas, marinas, docks, boardwalks, and more.

With a 25-year commercial warranty and lifetime residential warranty, STRONGDEK™ is built to last. However, in the event of damage or a desire to remodel, the STRONGDEK™ top cap is replaceable in lieu of a full tear out, which can save significant time and money.

STONGDEK™ is manufactured exclusively in the USA and available now.