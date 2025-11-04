Posted in | News | Events

37th International Thermal Conductivity Conference (ITCC) & International Thermal Expansion Symposium (ITES) 2026

SAVE THE DATE

September 29 – October 1, 2026
Columbus, OH
Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel
ceramics.org/itcc2026

The ITCC and the ITES are premier international meetings on the thermophysical properties of materials. They bring together researchers, engineers, and industry professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge on thermal conductivity, diffusivity, expansion, and related phenomena. First held in Columbus, OH, in 1961, these conferences have been hosted by distinguished institutions including Oak Ridge National Lab, Sandia National Lab, Ames Lab, NIST, Purdue University, Arizona State University, University of Michigan, and many others.  In 2026, ITCC/ITES proudly return home to Columbus, co-hosted by the Edward Orton Jr. Ceramic Foundation & Hot Disk AB.

Call for abstracts will open in December 2025.

