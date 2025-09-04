Posted in | News | Events

Orton Showcases TPS at Silicone Expo USA in Cleveland

Orton will be exhibiting at Silicone Expo USA next week in Cleveland, where attendees can discover the advanced capabilities of the Hot Disk TPS. This versatile instrument enables precise measurement of thermal conductivity, thermal diffusivity, and heat capacity—all in a single system.

Join us at Booth S2445 to learn how the Hot Disk TPS can support your materials testing needs.

For more information, click here

Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation

