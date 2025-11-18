Zygo™ Nominated for the ASML Supplier Day Award in the Quality Category

Zygo, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., was nominated in the Quality Category at the ASML Supplier Day Awards, part of ASML Suppliers' Day 2025. This nomination recognizes Zygo's unwavering commitment to quality in the manufacturing of ultra-precision optics and instruments with picometer-level accuracy.

The ASML Supplier Day Awards celebrate outstanding supplier contributions in areas such as quality, delivery, and sustainability. ASML cited Zygo's "quality-first approach by maintaining excellent performance on key KPIs, while continuing to drive robust and proactive quality improvement roadmaps to raise the bar even higher."

As a global leader in photolithography systems for semiconductor manufacturing, ASML demands exceptional consistency and quality from its suppliers. "ASML is recognized as being at the forefront of precision and creating some of the most complex machines on the planet," said Justin Turner, Division Vice President of Zygo Optics. "For us to be able to meet and exceed their quality expectations is a great accomplishment and I'm proud of what our team was able to do."