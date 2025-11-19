Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Potassium Analysis with Ion Chromatography According to USP Testing Methods

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

In 2010 the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) began modernizing their monographs. As a part of this effort, test methods for the quantification of potassium now include ion chromatography. Ion chromatography is a viable alternative method for the analysis of potassium. Compared to other potassium analysis methods, ion chromatography has the advantage of analyzing multiple cationic species concurrently.

Potassium is essential for nerve transmission, muscle contraction, fluid balance, regulating blood pressure, and more. Low potassium levels (hypokalemia) can cause cramps, constipation, or even heart failure. Mild or moderate hypokalemia can be treated with potassium tablets or intravenous potassium infusions.

It is important to determine both the potassium content and possible impurities in these products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and labs must follow the guidelines in USP monographs for testing drug products and dietary supplements.

As part of its modernization effort, the USP has updated several monographs to include ion chromatography (IC) as an analysis method for potassium. The USP now suggests IC as an alternative to the traditional methods of atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) and flame photometry.

AAS and flame photometry are based on measuring the characteristic emission or absorption spectra of atoms in a flame. These methods require flammable gases and costly equipment. IC is able to separate and quantify ions in a solution based on their different affinities to a stationary phase. This enables IC to measure multiple analytes in a single run, increasing its efficiency and versatility.

With IC, manual steps for matrix removal are unnecessary, as high-capacity columns offer excellent separation even in samples with a heavy matrix load. For example, IC can simultaneously determine the potassium content and the possible impurities, such as sodium and ammonium, in a pharmaceutical product or a dietary supplement.

The updated USP monographs for potassium analysis use a separation column with L76 packaging, such as the Metrosep C 6 – 150/4.0. This column is optimized to separate cations with large differences in concentration. Read the Application Notes below to learn more about the potassium analysis with ion chromatography according to USP. All presented methods have been validated in accordance with USP general chapters <1225> Validation of Compendial Procedures and <621> Chromatography.

Source:

Metrohm AG

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. (2025, November 20). Potassium Analysis with Ion Chromatography According to USP Testing Methods. AZoM. Retrieved on November 20, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65054.

  • MLA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Potassium Analysis with Ion Chromatography According to USP Testing Methods". AZoM. 20 November 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65054>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Potassium Analysis with Ion Chromatography According to USP Testing Methods". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65054. (accessed November 20, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. 2025. Potassium Analysis with Ion Chromatography According to USP Testing Methods. AZoM, viewed 20 November 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65054.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

See all content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback