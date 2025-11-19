OMNIS Sets New Milestones

Client/server networks for up to 1000 clients, working offline for 96 hours with automatic synchronization of your data to the server, and the possibility to use the services of Amazon and Microsoft to host OMNIS in the cloud are the most important features of the latest version of OMNIS, the analytical data management system from Metrohm. Other new features include the seamless integration of 3rd party devices such as customized robots as well as the connection to 3rd party Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). Moreover, the latest version of OMNIS is a Long Term Support (LTS) version making OMNIS the preferred software solution for regulated industries such as pharma and more.

Image Credit: Metrohm AG

OMNIS Client/Server – The Networkable Version of OMNIS for Up to 1000 Clients

OMNIS Client/Server helps large companies to increase the efficiency of their routine analytics enabling straightforward collaboration and central management of data, instruments, SOPs, and users. Up to 1000 clients can be managed centrally in an OMNIS Client/Server network.

Working Offline in OMNIS for Up to 96 Hours with Automatic Synchronization of the Data to the Central Server

Imagine you are running a large series of samples completely unattended on your fully automated OMNIS System. The connection to the central server is interrupted, but nobody notices, because this happens on a weekend. In such a case, the analysis of your sample series is not interrupted until the connection to the server is reestablished but is executed over the weekend as planned. All data produced by your OMNIS System is stored locally (for up to 96 hours), and when the connection to the server is restored on the following Monday, all data is automatically synchronized to the central server.

Integration of 3rd Party Devices

The REST interface makes it possible to control many 3rd party devices with OMNIS. This goes beyond, e.g., laboratory balances and includes, e.g., customized robotic solutions for large-scale sampling and other devices.

OMNIS 3rd Party Data Integration – Connecting OMNIS to Your LIMS, ERP, ELN, and More

OMNIS 3rd Party Data Integration is a secure interface based on the latest web technology. The OMNIS Web-API enables the seamless and secure exchange of data between OMNIS and any kind of 3rd party business management software (e.g., LIMS, ERP, ELN).

OMNIS Long-Term Support (LTS) – 5 Years Guaranteed Service and Support

With OMNIS LTS, users benefit from 5 years of guaranteed service and support of their OMNIS LTS version from the release of that version. No new features are added to an OMNIS LTS version during that period guaranteeing stable system performance and minimizing the need for sophisticated re-qualification and re-validation processes.