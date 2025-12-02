ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas

The ABB Ability ™ Smart Device Manager, a universal handheld configurator for field instrumentation, has been extended for use in hazardous environments

Enables secure and efficient connection to field devices in under three minutes with cybersecurity-enabled hardware

Unlike conventional configurators, Smart Device Manager is certified for both general purpose and Zone-1 hazardous areas, and is vendor-agnostic, supporting multiple communication protocols

ABB has extended the capabilities of its ABB Ability ™ Smart Device Manager – a universal handheld configurator for field instrumentation – by certifying it for use in hazardous areas. Smart Device Manager supports configuration, commissioning, diagnostics and maintenance of process instrumentation in oil & gas, chemical and other industries where safety, efficiency and reliability are critical.

The ABB Ability™ Smart Device Manager in use

Image Credit: ABB

Part of ABB’s device management portfolio, Smart Device Manager builds on the company’s existing Field Information Manager (FIM) software, combining cybersecurity-enabled hardware with scalable Windows-based functionality. This built-in protection helps secure sensitive device data, reduces exposure to cyber threats from unsupported legacy systems, and safeguards plant operations against unplanned downtime.

“Our Smart Device Manager addresses long-standing challenges in industrial device management,” said Manjus Manu from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “From outdated configurators to fragmented workflows and limited protocol support, the industry has needed a solution that is comprehensive, secure and easy to use. With its newly extended certification for hazardous areas, Smart Device Manager is a scalable and future-ready tool that allows operators to configure and maintain devices quickly and safely even in the most demanding environments.”

Smart Device Manager enables plant operators, maintenance teams and instrumentation technicians to scan, identify and gain access to field devices in under three minutes, cutting configuration times approximately by half even in high-risk hazardous environments where time spent on-site must be minimized for safety.





The ABB Ability™ Smart Device Manager is a handheld device manager

Image Credit: ABB

By bridging the gap between legacy systems and modern digital workflows, Smart Device Manager helps plants overcome challenges such as limited vendor support, high maintenance costs, and lack of documentation. Operators benefit from a single, intuitive interface that can manage legacy and new devices alike, while also enabling remote support and future feature upgrades without requiring new hardware.

Unlike conventional configurators, Smart Device Manager is certified for use in both general purpose and Zone-1 hazardous areas. It is a vendor-agnostic solution, supporting ABB and third-party instruments across multiple communication protocols, including HART, Profibus, Profinet, OPC-UA, and Ethernet-APL. The optional Power-Loop feature allows devices to be powered directly from Smart Device Manager, making bench-top testing and field commissioning faster and simpler without external power sources.

Smart Device Manager is designed to simplify device management while reducing the total cost of ownership. Offline templates, universal device libraries, and auto-updating drivers minimize the time and effort required for commissioning and maintenance.

