Posted in | News | Business

ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
  • The ABB Ability ™ Smart Device Manager, a universal handheld configurator for field instrumentation, has been extended for use in hazardous environments
  • Enables secure and efficient connection to field devices in under three minutes with cybersecurity-enabled hardware
  • Unlike conventional configurators, Smart Device Manager is certified for both general purpose and Zone-1 hazardous areas, and is vendor-agnostic, supporting multiple communication protocols

ABB has extended the capabilities of its ABB Ability ™ Smart Device Manager – a universal handheld configurator for field instrumentation – by certifying it for use in hazardous areas. Smart Device Manager supports configuration, commissioning, diagnostics and maintenance of process instrumentation in oil & gas, chemical and other industries where safety, efficiency and reliability are critical.

The ABB Ability™ Smart Device Manager in use

Image Credit: ABB

Part of ABB’s device management portfolio, Smart Device Manager builds on the company’s existing Field Information Manager (FIM) software, combining cybersecurity-enabled hardware with scalable Windows-based functionality. This built-in protection helps secure sensitive device data, reduces exposure to cyber threats from unsupported legacy systems, and safeguards plant operations against unplanned downtime.

“Our Smart Device Manager addresses long-standing challenges in industrial device management,” said Manjus Manu from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “From outdated configurators to fragmented workflows and limited protocol support, the industry has needed a solution that is comprehensive, secure and easy to use. With its newly extended certification for hazardous areas, Smart Device Manager is a scalable and future-ready tool that allows operators to configure and maintain devices quickly and safely even in the most demanding environments.”

Smart Device Manager enables plant operators, maintenance teams and instrumentation technicians to scan, identify and gain access to field devices in under three minutes, cutting configuration times approximately by half even in high-risk hazardous environments where time spent on-site must be minimized for safety.

  • The ABB Ability™ Smart Device Manager is a handheld device manager
  • The ABB Ability™ Smart Device Manager is a handheld device manager
  • Image Credit: ABB

By bridging the gap between legacy systems and modern digital workflows, Smart Device Manager helps plants overcome challenges such as limited vendor support, high maintenance costs, and lack of documentation. Operators benefit from a single, intuitive interface that can manage legacy and new devices alike, while also enabling remote support and future feature upgrades without requiring new hardware.

Unlike conventional configurators, Smart Device Manager is certified for use in both general purpose and Zone-1 hazardous areas. It is a vendor-agnostic solution, supporting ABB and third-party instruments across multiple communication protocols, including HART, Profibus, Profinet, OPC-UA, and Ethernet-APL. The optional Power-Loop feature allows devices to be powered directly from Smart Device Manager, making bench-top testing and field commissioning faster and simpler without external power sources.

Smart Device Manager is designed to simplify device management while reducing the total cost of ownership. Offline templates, universal device libraries, and auto-updating drivers minimize the time and effort required for commissioning and maintenance.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation  

Source:

ABB

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ABB Measurement & Analytics. (2025, December 02). ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas. AZoM. Retrieved on December 03, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65077.

  • MLA

    ABB Measurement & Analytics. "ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas". AZoM. 03 December 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65077>.

  • Chicago

    ABB Measurement & Analytics. "ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65077. (accessed December 03, 2025).

  • Harvard

    ABB Measurement & Analytics. 2025. ABB’s Handheld Device Manager Now Available for Hazardous Areas. AZoM, viewed 03 December 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65077.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from ABB Measurement & Analytics

See all content from ABB Measurement & Analytics

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback