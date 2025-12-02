ABB Launches New Box Gauge for Aluminum Hot Rolling Mills

ABB extends Millmate Thickness Gauge (MTG) offering for aluminum production with new version for final hot rolling stages

ABB has launched a new version of its Millmate Thickness Gauge (MTG) technology that brings precise aluminum thickness measurement to the final stages of the hot rolling process. The new MTG Box Gauge extends the proven performance of the MTG technology into hot rolling environments. MTG Box Gauge measures aluminum strip thickness below 8 millimeters at the tail end of hot rolling, where accurate data is crucial for ensuring product quality and production efficiency.

Protection against the demanding conditions encountered in hot rolling processes is ensured by a refined IP66 sealing that shields the interior sensor components from contact with emulsions used to manage friction and control temperatures during rolling.

The new design also features an optimized internal air flow that channels cool air toward heat sensitive electronic boards, while expelling warm air through the base of the unit. This can reduce the operating temperature of the transmitting coil by as much as 40°C, contributing to greater durability and improved efficiency.

Using ABB’s pulsed eddy current technology, MTG Box Gauge avoids the complexity and safety issues associated with X-ray systems.

The MTG Box Gauge also enables precise single-side measurement without the need to mount sensors on both sides of the strip. This not only simplifies installation and maintenance but also reduces space requirements in the mill, making it particularly valuable where access to the underside of the strip is limited.

Unlike traditional thickness gauges that require recalibration for different aluminum alloys, the MTG Box Gauge delivers consistent, accurate results regardless of alloy type. This alloy independence helps manufacturers simplify setup, reduce downtime, and maintain continuous rolling across mixed production schedules.

"Maintaining precise and reliable thickness measurements during the final stage of hot rolling has traditionally been a complex task for aluminum manufacturers," said Lars Karlsson, Global Product Line Manager at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Our MTG Box Gauge is the ultimate solution for aluminum hot rolling mills. Building on its proven success in cold rolling mills, this innovative factory calibrated gauge offers improved durability to handle the toughest conditions. With alloy independence, safe technology, minimal maintenance, and single-side measurements, the MTG Box Gauge ensures precision, reliability, and efficiency in aluminum hot rolling processes.”

In October 2025, ABB received the “Manufacturer of the Year” award at the Instrumentation & Electronics Awards for helping the aluminum industry optimize production, reduce waste, and achieve its decarbonization goals.

