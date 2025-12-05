Milestone Introduces GREENNOVATION for Laboratories: Pioneering Sustainable Laboratory Practices

Milestone, a global leader in microwave instrumentation for sample preparation and direct mercury analysis, is redefining laboratory sustainability with systems that embody green chemistry principles. By optimizing workflows, developing greener protocols, reducing reagent use, and minimizing waste, Milestone enables labs to improve performance while lowering their environmental footprint.

Sample preparation for elemental analysis traditionally involves harsh chemicals, high energy consumption, and considerable waste. Milestone addresses these challenges through innovations in three key areas: Better Chemistry, High Technology, and Green Workflow.

Better Chemistry: Milestone systems minimize reagent volumes without compromising digestion quality. Tougher digestion conditions and optimized microwave protocols reduce acid consumption, limit the use of harsh chemicals, and allow diluted reagents, producing significantly less waste.





Milestone systems minimize reagent volumes without compromising digestion quality. Tougher digestion conditions and optimized microwave protocols reduce acid consumption, limit the use of harsh chemicals, and allow diluted reagents, producing significantly less waste. High Technology: SRC microwave digestion systems enable simultaneous processing of multiple samples with any chemistry. PTFE-TFM vessels are smaller, durable, and optimized for recyclability. By maintaining controlled pressure throughout the digestion, gas waste is condensed, energy efficiency is maximized, and operator safety is improved. DMA-80 technology allows direct mercury analysis without acids, generating virtually no waste while maintaining accuracy and precision.





SRC microwave digestion systems enable simultaneous processing of multiple samples with any chemistry. PTFE-TFM vessels are smaller, durable, and optimized for recyclability. By maintaining controlled pressure throughout the digestion, gas waste is condensed, energy efficiency is maximized, and operator safety is improved. DMA-80 technology allows direct mercury analysis without acids, generating virtually no waste while maintaining accuracy and precision. Green Workflow: Automation and optimized cleaning enhance safety and reduce waste. Sub-boiling distillation units produce ultrapure acids on demand, automated dosing stations minimize exposure and errors, and acid steam cleaning uses only a fraction of the reagents required by traditional cleaning methods. Microwave-assisted extraction (MAE) further reduces solvent volumes and energy usage compared to Soxhlet extraction. Solvent-free extraction and microwave ashing offer sustainable alternatives for food, environmental, and botanical applications. Milestone’s solutions also tackle emerging contaminants such as PFAS and microplastics, providing reliable, trace-level analysis while adhering to sustainability principles. By integrating green chemistry across laboratory workflows, Milestone enables labs to operate safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

“GREENNOVATION for Labs represents our commitment to creating instruments that deliver high analytical performance while reducing environmental impact,” said Diego Carnaroglio, General Manager at Milestone. “We are helping laboratories worldwide rethink their workflows and embrace greener, safer, and more efficient practices.”

For more information on Milestone’s sustainable solutions for laboratories, visit https://www.milestonesrl.com/sustainability