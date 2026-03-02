Posted in | News | Energy

Plug Power's $132.5 Million Agreement with Stream Data Centers

Plug Power Inc., a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it has entered into definitive agreement with Stream Data Centers, a time-tested hyperscale data center developer and operator with over 25 years of experience delivering high performance compute.

The agreement advances Plug’s previously announced initiative to generate more than $275 million in liquidity improvement through a combination of asset monetization, release of restricted cash, and reduced maintenance expenses.

Under the executed agreement, Plug expects to receive gross proceeds of at least $132.5 million, with total proceeds of up to $142 million depending on the timing of closing and certain asset-removal conditions. The transaction includes Plug’s interest in the Project Gateway site in New York, comprising the land and associated infrastructure, select substation-related assets, and the assignment of certain related agreements. This asset sale is expected to close on or before the end of June 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with a long-stop closing date of June 30, 2026. Stream Data Centers will provide a $6 million deposit in connection with the transaction.

The transaction is part of a larger proposed development by Stream Data Centers at the STAMP industrial park with an environmentally friendly and a water-efficient air-cooled design, and a low noise profile. Stream Data Centers’ development will utilize existing infrastructure and power allocations, to avoid any potential cost impact to local communities. Furthermore, Stream Data Centers is proactively investing in the local community as part of the development.

This transaction allows Plug to unlock value from existing assets and maintain focus on hydrogen production and fuel cell deployment. Two additional initiatives are expected in 2026, with anticipated aggregate proceeds of more than $275 million.

“This definitive agreement reflects Plug’s disciplined approach to capital management and strategic execution,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. “By optimizing our assets and unlocking value from existing infrastructure, we are strengthening liquidity, enhancing financial flexibility, and positioning Plug to participate in meaningful infrastructure growth opportunities.”

As U.S. data center expansion accelerates to meet rising demand, access to reliable and scalable power solutions remains critical. Plug’s agreement with Stream is the first step in aligning its power infrastructure capabilities with one of the fastest-growing segments of the domestic energy market while reinforcing its commitment to execution and capital efficiency.

