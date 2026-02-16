Citrine Informatics Launches BioMADE Project to Optimize Deployment of Biologically Produced Cement

REDWOOD CITY, California, Feb 9, 2026 – Citrine Informatics, provider of the best-in-class AI platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development, announced today that it will launch a new project to apply state-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques to rapidly develop models for deployment of biologically produced cement. Funding for the project is provided through BioMADE, a public-private partnership that is securing America’s future though bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration.

Cement production is an energy-intensive process. A potential alternative to conventional cement production is the production of biocement via microbially induced calcite precipitation. This project will create models necessary for the deployment of biocementation products capable of producing cement rapidly and efficiently.

This project will utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning methods to accelerate development of biologically produced cementitious products. The combination of Citrine’s advanced sequential learning algorithms for uncertainty-driven design of experiments and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s expertise in biocementation offers a unique opportunity to rapidly accelerate maturation of the technology. This research will be used to create models necessary for the deployment of biocementation products capable of producing cement rapidly and efficiently as needed.

By supporting the development of biomanufacturing technologies, BioMADE and its network of over 300 members across 40 states are strengthening American competitiveness, creating a more resilient supply chain, reshoring manufacturing jobs, and producing biobased products without relying on foreign inputs. BioMADE is also building a globally competitive STEM workforce to ensure American workers are prepared and ready to fill new jobs within this rapidly growing industry. BioMADE was catalyzed by the U.S. DoD in October of 2020 and is a proud member of Manufacturing USA®.

Distribution A. Approved for public release: distribution unlimited. AFRL-2026-0580.