Labvantage Solutions Introduces Labvantage CORTEX, Advancing its LIMS Platform for AI-Driven Laboratory Operations

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, today announced the launch of LabVantage CORTEX, a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation platform. The launch represents a strategic evolution of the company's laboratory informatics portfolio, integrating advanced AI and smarter automation into the core LabVantage LIMS experience to help laboratories operate with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence.

LabVantage CORTEX is built to support the growing demand for intelligent, automated laboratory environments across industries, including pharma and biotech, food and beverage, oil and gas, forensics, and more. LabVantage CORTEX provides a customer-centric AI analytics and automation ecosystem that helps laboratories improve efficiency, reduce errors, and deepen data insights to accelerate R&D. This shift is timely, as a recent survey found that more than 75 % of labs plan to implement AI and machine learning technologies within the next two years. LabVantage CORTEX complements and expands the capabilities of LabVantage LIMS, enabling more adaptive, self-optimizing lab environments.

"LabVantage CORTEX is more than just an upgrade; it is a fundamental reimagining of how laboratories interact with their data and processes," said Gary Stimson, principal architect and head of AI technologies at LabVantage Solutions. "LabVantage CORTEX positions our customers at the forefront of laboratory innovation, enabling autonomous workflows, predictive quality control, and seamless regulatory compliance."

A Platform Built for Modern Laboratory Automation

At the core of LabVantage CORTEX is a marriage between AI-driven innovation and the stable LIMS environment. LabVantage CORTEX is a multi-tenant, cloud-native platform where autonomous AI agents can orchestrate complex laboratory tasks inside the core LIMS. This approach allows laboratories to adopt rapid AI advancements without the downtime or risk of a full system upgrade.

By utilizing this cloud-native foundation, LabVantage provides a seamless, low risk migration path for existing customers. Designed as a cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform, LabVantage CORTEX integrates seamlessly with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and digital twin technologies to support real-time environmental monitoring, predictive maintenance, and proactive laboratory management. Together, these capabilities allow laboratories to remain agile, scalable, and prepared for future demands.

Mikael Hagstroem, chief executive officer of LabVantage Solutions, described LabVantage CORTEX as a proof point for the company's vision for an autonomous lab ecosystem where agentic AI enables scientists to focus on discovery, not routine tasks. He further stated, "LabVantage is committed to steadily improving LabVantage CORTEX with semantic capabilities, more agentic AI features, and seamless integration with new technologies. Our aim is to help customers speed up discovery and reach the market faster while supporting scientific advancement and operational efficiency."

Intelligent Capabilities Delivering Measurable Impact

LabVantage CORTEX introduces a range of AI-enabled features designed to address persistent operational challenges, including:

Worksheet assistance to help with data entry and analysis;

to help with data entry and analysis; Sample management assistance to simplify repetitive processes and optimize resources;

to simplify repetitive processes and optimize resources; Stability study assistance to monitor product trends and create protocols;

to monitor product trends and create protocols; Process simplification to help free up time for laboratory personnel; and

to help free up time for laboratory personnel; and Automated compliance monitoring aligned with FDA, EMA, and ISO standards.

These capabilities are intended to reduce manual effort, minimize errors, streamline workflows, and provide actionable insights across the laboratory lifecycle.

To explore how LabVantage CORTEX can optimize your laboratory operations, please visit www.labvantage.com, or meet LabVantage leaders at Pittcon 2026 (March 7-11) in San Antonio, TX (Henry B. González Convention Center, Booth #2837).