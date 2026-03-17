Boston Micro Fabrication Launches microArch® S150 Series, Bringing Industrial-Grade Micro-Precision 3D Printing to the Desktop

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), the global leader in micro-precision 3D printing, today announces the launch of the microArch® S150 Series, a next-generation line of compact 3D printers designed to meet the growing demand for faster build cycles, streamlined workflows, and accessible micro-precision capabilities. The series introduces two advanced systems: the microArch® S150 Ultra, a high-throughput system designed for fast production workflows and the microArch® S150, ideal for flexible lab development and precision prototyping. Desktop-friendly, the S150 Series opens the door to reliable, industrial-grade micron-level additive manufacturing for a broader range of users across applications that include microfluidics, fiber optics, biomedical devices, electronics, and advanced research.

Image Credit: Boston Micro Fabrication

High-Speed Performance and Repeatable Micro-Scale Detail

Leading the series in speed, the microArch® S150 Ultra sets a new benchmark in micro-scale manufacturing - delivering up to 9x faster print speeds than the microArch® S150, enabling rapid prototyping, iterative design, and low-volume production of finely detailed parts such as microneedles, channels, nozzles, and chips - perfect for use in academics, labs and advanced manufacturing settings. Built upon BMF's proprietary Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, the microArch® S150 Series produces highly accurate, repeatable micro-scale features ideal for functional testing and validation, thanks to 25 µm optical resolution with ± 3 µm positional accuracy. With layer thicknesses ranging from 10-100 µm, it supports the fabrication of intricate components with exceptional surface quality and dimensional fidelity.

Overcoming Operational Barriers with Streamlined Micro-Scale Workflows

Engineered for seamless deployment across lab, office, and industrial environments, the microArch® S150 Series is purpose-built to eliminate operational barriers that have historically hindered the adoption of micro-precision additive manufacturing. By tackling challenges such as lengthy print cycles, complex calibration, inconsistent results, and reliance on bulky infrastructure, the series enables a more efficient, reliable workflow that boosts productivity and outperforms traditional micro-precision systems.

Through the microArch® S150 Series, BMF introduces a comprehensive suite of advanced features designed to streamline and stabilize micro-scale production. The Series combines one-touch operation with the renowned process stability synonymous with BMF's industrial platforms. A fully automated setup eliminates manual calibration entirely - simply press a button and print. Preloaded printing parameters and an integrated touchscreen workflow remove the guesswork from daily operations, while high-viscosity material handling expands formulation possibilities. A built-in HEPA13 filtration system maintains a clean and safe operational environment, and a UV-C (253.7 nm) sterilization system keeps the build chamber sanitized between print runs - supporting use in contamination-sensitive applications and allowing teams to focus on outcomes rather than machine management.

"Our mission is to make micro-precision 3D printing a more accessible technology for innovators across multiple industries and the microArch® S150 Series is a true game-changer in enabling us to achieve that," says John Kawola, CEO, BMF. "Designed to directly support customers seeking to accelerate their research and development without sacrificing quality, these systems remove long-standing barriers and make true micro-precision 3D printing genuinely accessible. By introducing this series, we are empowering users to easily and successfully create high-resolution parts with the speed and efficiency required for today's fast-paced development cycles."

Live Demonstrations at RAPID+TCT

The CE-certified microArch® S150 Series will make its North American debut at the RAPID + TCT additive manufacturing event, taking place from April 13 to 16 in Boston. Show visitors will have the opportunity to see the microArch® S150 Series at the BMF Stand (1347) and explore firsthand how the system promises to redefine possibilities in micro 3D printing, by bringing enterprise-level precision to compact platforms.

The microArch® S150 Series is available for order beginning Q2 2026, with pricing available upon request.