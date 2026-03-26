Analytik Jena Celebrates 40 Years of Biometra - A Success Story in Molecular Biology

Analytik Jena, together with its subsidiary Biometra, is celebrating four decades of technological excellence in molecular biology. Since its founding in 1985, Biometra has had a significant impact on laboratory practice - from early electrophoresis systems to pioneering PCR thermocyclers and modern platforms enabling automated, highly precise workflows. This success story is defined by customer proximity, engineering expertise, and a steadfast commitment to quality.

Image Credit: Analytik Jena

From the very beginning, Biometra focused on precision and reliability: its first products enabled the efficient separation and analysis of DNA, RNA, and proteins, quickly becoming standard equipment in many laboratories. The introduction of early PCR thermocyclers in 1989 marked a turning point, making DNA amplification faster, more accurate, and more user-friendly. Throughout the 1990s, Biometra solidified its position as a trusted technology partner for research and diagnostics worldwide.

In the 2000s, Biometra strategically expanded its portfolio: solutions for DNA/RNA extraction and quantitative PCR (qPCR) were added to meet the growing demands of modern laboratories. A milestone in the company's history followed on May 11, 2009, when Biometra became part of the Analytik Jena Group. This partnership strengthened the combined product offering - from thermocyclers and electrophoresis systems to blotting, imaging, and hybridization technologies - while opening new markets and creating valuable synergies in development and service.

Biometra's impact on science and society is well documented: with the thermocycler TGradient, the company contributed to the decoding of the human genome - a milestone in modern biology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the central role of (q)PCR systems was once again underscored, with Biometra technologies supporting high-quality molecular diagnostics around the world. Strategic collaborations - including partnerships with Max Planck Institutes in the field of protein purification - further promoted knowledge exchange and accelerated innovations that translated into practical solutions.

Since the 2020s, Biometra has increasingly focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and integration into fully automated laboratory environments - always with the goal of delivering precise results faster and more reliably.

"Our vision is to shape the next 40 years with the same courage and determination as the past," says Eggert Appel, Head of Product Development at Biometra. "Technologically advanced products, high user-friendliness, and seamless integration into automated processes will continue to guide our work."

Oliver Klaeffling, Managing Director of Analytik Jena GmbH + Co. KG, expresses his gratitude to all employees, partners, and customers who have supported Biometra over the past four decades. "Your commitment and trust are building the foundation of our success - and motivation for the future."