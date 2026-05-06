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SABIC Launches ULTEM™ Reactive Oligomer for Tough, Lightweight Aerospace Composites

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SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, today introduced ULTEM SU3102P reactive oligomer, a novel toughening agent for thermoset composites used in primary and secondary aerospace structures such as wings, fuselage frames, spoilers and interior components. This new polyetherimide (PEI) oligomer delivers unmatched thermoset formulation freedom without impacting processability. ULTEM SU3102P oligomer, a Gold winner of the 2026 Edison Awards, supports development of advanced aerospace structures with superior performance compared to incumbent materials.

Airplane wing component made with carbon fiber composites. Image Credit: SABIC

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“As global air traffic increases significantly with more passengers and cargo, the industry faces pressure to build capacity and throughput within its existing footprint, while still meeting cost, safety and sustainability goals,” said Sergi Monros, vice president, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU. “Our new ULTEM oligomer can help designers create lighter, thinner and tougher composite structures, increase manufacturing efficiency and cut emissions. This addition to our ULTEM portfolio builds on a long history of success in aerospace applications and demonstrates our strong commitment to materials innovation.”

ULTEM SU3102P reactive oligomer is the only thermoplastic solution able to achieve loadings of up to 50 percent by weight. In contrast, reactive polyethersulfone (rPES) typically permits loadings of only 7 to 12 percent. The new SABIC oligomer also improves toughness-stiffness balance by up to 140 percent vs. rPES, which helps composite materials resist fracture and other damage from impact. Enhanced part durability can reduce maintenance time and costs and increase air safety.

Despite its high loadings, the ULTEM oligomer maintains low formulation viscosity, supporting consistent and efficient processing that helps reduce cycle time. It can enable composite manufacturers to boost the productivity and energy efficiency of thermoset composite prepregs by up to 30 percent. Importantly, this new oligomer can be dropped into existing manufacturing processes and is compatible with a wide range of thermoset resin systems.

Like all SABIC’s ULTEM products, ULTEM SU3102P oligomer delivers strength, inherent flame retardance, high heat and chemical resistance, and a low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE). The material is available globally for sampling and in commercial quantities.

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SABIC

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