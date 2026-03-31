LECO Corp. Launches New AMH6 Automated Hardness Testing System

LECO Corporation has announced the launch of the AMH6 Automated Hardness Testing System, created to advance automated hardness testing by delivering higher throughput and accuracy for modern materials laboratories.

“The AMH6 brings a new level of performance to metallographic labs by combining precision with real-time analysis, enabling users to achieve lab-grade results in high-production environments. Engineered to maximize efficiency without compromising data quality, the AMH6 addresses common testing bottlenecks while maintaining consistent and repeatable results,” said Aaron Walczewski, director of product.

Key system features include a wide test force range (1 gf-10 kgf), a redesigned six-position position turret, a self-leveling sample holder and Cornerstone® software to support streamlined workflows and compliance requirements.

Designed for flexibility, the AMH6 can be configured with either deadweight or load cell force application to support a broader range of force requirements for Vickers and Knoop hardness testing. By reducing manual intervention and supporting consistent indentation placement and measurement, laboratories can improve productivity while maintaining the accuracy required for quality control and materials characterization.

“With the AMH6, LECO continues to expand its automated hardness testing portfolio with a system focused on efficiency, accuracy and reliability,” Matthew Most, vice president of sales development, stated.