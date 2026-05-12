How Electricity Could Slash Cement Emissions by 98%

A new electrochemical reactor turns limestone, silica, and even recycled cement into low-carbon cement precursors, pointing to a cooler, cleaner route for one of the world’s most emissions-intensive materials.

Research: Electrochemical Synthesis of Calcium Silicate Hydrate for Low Carbon Cement. Image Credit: photosounds / Shuttertsock

In a new paper published in the journal ACS Energy Letters , researchers developed a continuous electrochemical reactor that converts limestone and silica into calcium silicate hydrate at low temperatures, enabling the production of belite-rich cement clinker at lower temperatures, with modeled CO2 reductions reaching up to 98% when waste cement is used as the calcium feedstock.

Cement Production Challenges

Cement production is one of the largest industrial sources of carbon dioxide worldwide, accounting for roughly 8% of global CO2 emissions. Conventional Portland cement clinker primarily contains two calcium silicate phases: alite (Ca3SiO5) and belite (Ca2SiO4).

Traditional cement manufacturing requires high temperatures not only for the thermal decomposition of limestone (CaCO3 to CaO) but also for the subsequent reaction of lime with silica to form belite and alite phases. The process releases approximately 800 kg of CO2 per ton of cement clinker. While belite-rich cement offers a pathway to reduce emissions because of its lower formation temperature, alite’s faster hydration and superior short-term strength make it more compatible with modern construction practices, limiting the broader use of belite-rich cement despite its longer-term strength advantages.

Previous attempts to produce belite at lower temperatures rely on hydrothermal routes to convert certain calcium silicate hydrates, such as hillebrandite, into belite, but these methods require high-pressure and high-temperature conditions that are impractical at scale.

Electrochemical Reactor Design

The researchers developed a continuous-flow electrochemical reactor tailored to synthesize calcium silicate hydrate ( eCSH ) directly from limestone (CaCO3) and silica (SiO2) by simultaneously generating Ca2+ and SiO32− ions under mildly elevated temperatures (~60 °C) and 1 bar.

By adjusting the molar ratio of calcium to silicon in the feedstock, they controlled the resulting Ca:Si ratio in the synthesized eCSH . The reactor architecture was similar to previous electrolyzers but modified to facilitate concurrent dissolution of both limestone and silica, forming a precursor material containing hydrated calcium silicate phases.

Comprehensive characterization was conducted using X-ray diffraction ( XRD ), scanning electron microscopy ( SEM ), energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy ( EDX ), and solid-state 29Si nuclear magnetic resonance ( NMR ) to determine phase compositions, morphology, and silicate chain connectivity. The synthesized eCSH materials were analyzed to determine the temperature at which they converted to the belite phase during controlled thermal treatments.

eCSH Synthesis and Analysis

Electrolysis at 20 °C favored the formation of calcium hydroxide with insufficient conversion of silica, but increasing the electrolyte temperature to 60 °C yielded eCSH at 90% yield, with desired CSH phase features confirmed by a broad XRD peak near 29.4°. By varying the Ca:Si feed ratio from 1:1 to 4:1, the team demonstrated a corresponding linear adjustment in the precursor’s Ca:Si ratio, revealing precise control over the product chemistry.

Morphologically, eCSH (Ca:Si 1:1) comprised agglomerated, porous particles with a high surface area (~91 m2/g), indicating significant potential reactivity. XRD and SEM analyses of a higher calcium ratio sample (3:1) showed a mixture of CSH , with noticeable amounts of Ca(OH)2 and residual limestone, suggesting that excess calcium promotes the formation of separate calcium hydroxide phases.

Solid-state 29Si NMR spectroscopy provided insight into the polymerization of silicate chains; eCSH with a 1:1 Ca:Si ratio contained longer, more cross-linked silicate chains (mean chain length ~22), while at a 3:1 ratio, shorter chains (mean chain length ~3) dominated due to increased terminal Q1 tetrahedral units. This structural variation elucidates how calcium content influences silicate network connectivity and, in turn, potentially affects hydration and mechanical properties of cement.

Crucially, the thermally induced transformation of electrolytic CSH into belite occurred at approximately 650 °C, more than 500 °C lower than the 1200 °C required in conventional methods. XRD confirmed that belite content reached 90% at this temperature, and SEM imaging revealed the development of characteristic globular belite morphologies. Further heating beyond 1350 °C led to the formation of alite, as observed in traditional clinker production.

Control experiments using a mixture of Ca(OH)2 and SiO2 (matching the 3:1 calcium-to-silicon ratio but not synthesized electrolytically) showed belite formation only at 800 °C, with increased crystallinity at 1200 °C, highlighting the significant temperature advantage of the electrolytic method.

Low-Carbon Cement Impact

This study introduces an electrochemical route to produce calcium silicate hydrate precursors for cement clinker synthesis, dramatically reducing the thermal energy demand and CO2 emissions. By tailoring the electrolyzer to simultaneously supply calcium and silicate ions from limestone and silica at 60 °C, the resulting eCSH precursors can be converted into belite at 650 °C, significantly lowering the calcination temperature compared to conventional routes.

The ability to use recycled waste cement as a feedstock offers a pathway to CO2 emissions as low as 20 kg per ton of cement at the production stage. Collectively, this approach promises to cut the thermal energy demand by approximately 70% and reduce cement CO2 emissions by as much as 98% in the modeled waste-cement feedstock route. The electrochemical reactions also produce hydrogen, which could be burned to supply the thermal energy needed for the second production step, potentially replacing fossil fuels.

This represents a transformative step toward electrified, sustainable cement manufacture. However, the electrolytic route is not yet in commercial use, and the authors note that reactor design, voltage losses, stability, and solids handling will require further optimization before industrial deployment. Future work will focus on scaling the electrolyzer design, optimizing material properties, and integrating renewable energy sources to enable industrial deployment of low-carbon cement production.

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