Tony Krogman Promoted to General Manager of HerdStar

HerdStar, a leader in agricultural and industrial technology solutions, announces the promotion of Tony Krogman to General Manager of HerdStar.

Tony Krogman, General Manager, HerdStar. Image Credit: BinMaster

In this role, Krogman will continue as Sales Manager and be responsible for the day-to-day management of the HerdStar operation, overseeing strategy execution, team leadership, and the continued growth of the business.

HerdStar includes the BinTrac® line of bin weighing and batching control systems and MicroZone® heating-control solutions, serving the agricultural and industrial markets. HerdStar is part of BinMaster Sensors and Technologies (BST), which also includes the BinMaster and Senix brands - providers of level-measurement sensors, ultrasonic technology, and inventory-management software.

Krogman joined HerdStar in June 2025 as Sales Manager, bringing more than 15 years of leadership experience in agricultural retail, cooperatives, and agronomy. Based in Mankato, Minnesota, he has played a key role in supporting HerdStar’s dealer network and strengthening relationships with customers and partners across North America.

During his tenure as Sales Manager and in his new role as General Manager, Krogman will work closely with dealers, trade organizations, and end users to deliver accurate load cell systems and automated inventory solutions for feed mills, livestock operations, and industrial applications. His hands-on approach and deep industry knowledge have contributed to increased adoption of BinTrac systems.

“Tony has demonstrated strong leadership and an understanding of our varied customers’ needs,” said Scott Hudson, CEO of BinMaster Sensors and Technologies. “His ability to connect with internal teams and dealers, combined with his operational mindset, makes him the ideal choice to lead HerdStar into its next phase of growth.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue working with the talented HerdStar team,” said Krogman. “We have a great opportunity to expand our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and help customers improve efficiency and profitability through smarter inventory and environmental control systems.”

As General Manager, Krogman will focus on operational expansion, product line growth, and continued integration within the broader BinMaster Sensors and Technologies organization.