ABB Launches EmissionVision to Automate Advanced Gas Leak Detection

EmissionVision™ is a new workflow management platform that simplifies adoption of advanced gas leak detection

The cloud-based solution connects emission detection, field investigation and data insights into one secure, unified platform

It supports faster methane leak repair by helping operators move from manual surveys to digitized, auditable leak detection workflows

ABB is expanding its advanced leak detection portfolio with the launch of the workflow management platform EmissionVision™, supporting faster methane leak repair across the natural gas industry. Built on ABB’s patented OA-ICOS™ laser absorption technology, EmissionVision streamlines the transition from traditional gas leak surveys to advanced leak detection. By connecting emission indications, field investigation and data insights into one unified platform, the tool helps companies efficiently manage emissions data, assign field tasks and ensure complete data traceability.

ABB's EmissionVision cloud-based platform. Image Credit: ABB

The natural gas industry is moving away from manual leak detection methods because of stricter environmental regulations and the need for faster, more accurate detection. As utilities and industrial operators adopt mobile leak detection solutions such as ABB’s field-proven MobileGuard and MicroGuard, they face challenges in workflow management and data consolidation, as well as task delegation. EmissionVision addresses these gaps, allowing teams to automate workflow management and track work orders while maintaining a comprehensive audit trail from initial detection all the way through to leak pinpointing.

“With increasingly stringent environmental regulations and growing demands to reduce methane emissions, it’s crucial for us to support our customers in adopting advanced leak detection without adding operational complexity,” said Jason Ghiraldini, Global Product Manager, Natural Gas Leak Detection from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “EmissionVision simplifies how emission indications are managed, dispatched and verified, enabling faster repairs, improved compliance and, ultimately, greater confidence in emissions data.”



ABB's MobileGuard and MicroGuard in action. Image Credit: ABB

EmissionVision is based on ABB Ability Cloud Analytics, offering real-time visibility into leak investigations and ensuring data cohesion across devices and locations. Field data from MobileGuard and MicroGuard surveys, as well as follow-up measurements using traditional technology, is automatically synchronized in the cloud, providing a unified dashboard view for work order status and results.





ABB's MobileGuard. Image Credit: ABB

Key benefits of EmissionVision include:

Automated assignment of MobileGuard emission indications to field technicians

Tracking and modification of work orders with a complete auditable trail

Offline support, ensuring no data is lost and automatic synchronization when connectivity is restored

Integration with ABB’s MicroGuard as well as third-party handheld devices, enabling a seamless workflow for follow-up investigations

Cybersecurity compliance certified to IEC 62443 standards

By simplifying advanced leak detection workflows, ABB helps organizations identify and repair natural gas leaks faster, supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability objectives. EmissionVision demonstrates ABB’s commitment to automation and digitalization, enabling customers to reduce methane emissions while improving safety and regulatory compliance.





The leak detection workflow. Image Credit: ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.