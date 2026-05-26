Element Six and Oxi-Tech Partner to Accelerate Synthetic Diamond Enabled Sanitation Technologies

Element Six (E6), a global leader in synthetic diamond and advanced material technologies, has partnered with UK-based clean-tech innovator Oxi-Tech Solutions to make industrial cleaning safer, greener and more effective, eliminating the need to rely on harsh chemicals.

Across industries such as dairy farming and food production, cleaning systems are under increasing pressure. They must tackle bacteria that are becoming harder to eliminate, while meeting higher hygiene standards and reducing environmental impact. At the same time, businesses face growing demands to cut chemical use, energy consumption and operating costs.

The partnership harnesses innovative technologies from E6 and Oxi-Tech to meet that challenge.

Oxi-Tech’s Pulse Oxidation™ systems use water and low-voltage electricity to generate ozone, a powerful natural disinfectant that destroys waterborne bacteria, viruses and microorganisms. By integrating E6’s proprietary boron-doped diamond (BDD) technology, the solution becomes more efficient, more durable, and easier to deploy at scale.

Together, the companies aim to help businesses improve hygiene, reduce reliance on chemicals, and lower energy and operating costs, while simplifying cleaning processes. By combining their expertise, E6 and Oxi-Tech are bringing this innovative technology to market faster and expanding its use across industries both in UK and worldwide.

“This partnership is about making high-performance cleaning simpler, safer and more sustainable across a range of industrial sectors, including agriculture, farming and food production,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO at Element Six. “By combining our synthetic diamond technology with Oxi-Tech’s systems, we can help customers improve hygiene while reducing reliance on chemicals and lowering costs.”

Paul Morris, CEO of Oxi-Tech, added: “We already know this technology works. Partnering with Element Six, the world leader in synthetic diamond industrial technologies, allows us to scale it faster, bringing safer, greener cleaning to more end-users at scale.”

The impact is already being seen in the UK dairy sector. At leading producer Yeo Valley’s Yoxter Organic Farm, Oxi-Tech’s system has reduced chemical use by 75 %, alongside a 75 % reduction in energy required to heat cleaning water, while maintaining high hygiene standards.

The partnership will now focus on expanding adoption across food and beverage production and other sectors where cleaning performance, safety and sustainability are critical.

“With its advanced properties, synthetic diamond is enabling a new generation of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions,” said Siobhán Duffy. “Through this partnership, Element Six and Oxi-Tech are helping farmers and food producers improve hygiene, reduce chemical use, and scale that impact globally.”