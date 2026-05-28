China’s Graphite Export Moves Could Ripple Through Global Industry

A new modeling paper reveals how graphite export adjustments could ripple far beyond direct buyers, altering trade dependencies, industrial competitiveness, and value capture across the global graphite economy.

The impacts of product export policy on graphite global value chain. Image Credit: Flegere / Shutterstock

A recent article in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications examines how simulated adjustments to graphite exports, using China as a case study, could reshape the global graphite value chain. The research presents an integrated framework that combines complex network modeling, cascading trade propagation, and global value chain accounting to analyze the effects of export adjustments on international graphite trade. The work also demonstrates how changes in graphite exports can alter industrial competitiveness, trade dependencies, and the distribution of value-added across interconnected economies.

Understanding the Relationship Between Graphite Trade and Global Value Chains

The study examines how adjustments to graphite exports reshape the global graphite value chain and influence the competitive positions of participating countries. Previous research examined critical trade patterns, supply risks, and industrial competitiveness, but few studies explored how trade disruptions spread through interconnected global value chains. The researchers identified this gap as increasingly important because graphite production depends on highly integrated international industrial networks.

The analysis showed that countries exporting higher-value graphite products generally achieve stronger industrial competitiveness and capture greater economic value. China emerged as the dominant exporter across the graphite industry, particularly in deep-processing products.

Building a Multilayer Model of the Graphite Trade Network

The researchers analyzed the global graphite value chain using a multilayer trade network model combined with input-output analysis and cascading propagation simulations. The study examined six graphite products grouped into three production layers: raw materials, primary products, and deep-processing products.

The team constructed three interconnected trade networks that represent different stages of graphite production. Countries acted as nodes, while trade relationships formed weighted connections based on trade volume. Interlayer links represented production relationships between upstream and downstream graphite products. This multiplex network structure enabled the researchers to track how export adjustments spread through interconnected industrial systems.

The model assumed constant domestic graphite consumption within each country. Export reductions were distributed proportionally among importing countries, and conversion ratios between graphite product layers were standardized. Using these assumptions, the researchers simulated the effects of reductions in Chinese graphite exports on downstream graphite production and trade worldwide.

The study also evaluated industrial competitiveness using the Global Value Chain Position index and the Value-Added Revealed Comparative Advantage index. The researchers integrated these indicators with the HEM-WWZ framework to measure value-added contributions, trade dependence, and comparative advantage across the graphite industry.

Cascading Trade Effects and Shifts in Industrial Competitiveness

The results showed that graphite trade patterns strongly influence countries’ positions within the global value chain. China maintained the largest graphite export value and generated the highest total value added across the industry. Spain, France, and India also achieved strong value chain positions by specializing in advanced deep-processing graphite products. These countries recorded positive Global Value Chain Position values, indicating that their exports generated greater domestic economic benefits than they cost in terms of foreign dependency.

The analysis further revealed that countries focusing on high-value graphite products achieved stronger industrial competitiveness than countries dependent on imported upstream materials. China recorded the highest Value-Added Revealed Comparative Advantage, demonstrating a dominant competitive position in the graphite trade. However, Spain and France showed even greater value chain independence because they relied less on imported graphite. In contrast, South Korea, Germany, and the United States displayed negative Global Value Chain Position values, reflecting greater dependence on foreign graphite supply chains.

The simulations also demonstrated that reductions in Chinese graphite exports generated major ripple effects across the global graphite network. When China reduced exports of graphite raw materials, trade activity in South Korea, Japan, and the United States declined sharply. A 10% reduction in Chinese raw-material exports led to a 26.4% decline in U.S. graphite exports. Japan also experienced significant export losses due to reduced upstream supply, which disrupted downstream graphite production.

Germany experienced large export reductions even though it was not a major direct importer of Chinese graphite raw materials. This result showed how supply disruptions spread through interconnected industrial networks rather than only through direct trade relationships.

Reductions in Chinese exports of graphite primary products generated even stronger downstream impacts. The United States, Japan, and South Korea experienced major declines in graphite export performance because their graphite trade networks were strongly exposed to Chinese primary graphite products. The researchers also found that graphite export adjustments appear effective only within a certain range, while excessive reductions may not deliver the expected strategic effect.

Implications for Critical Mineral Strategy and Industrial Policy

The study introduces a new framework for understanding how adjustments to critical mineral exports could reshape global industrial systems. By combining complex network theory, cascading propagation models, and value chain accounting, the researchers showed that adjustments to graphite exports influence not only bilateral trade flows but also broader global production networks. The findings highlight the interconnected nature of modern critical graphite supply chains and the importance of considering indirect industrial dependencies when evaluating trade risks.

The study also showed that countries specializing in advanced graphite processing achieve stronger industrial competitiveness and greater value capture within the global graphite value chain than countries focused mainly on raw material exports. Deep-processing products generate higher value added and strengthen upstream positions within the global value chain. In contrast, countries with concentrated import dependence remain highly vulnerable to supply disruptions. The industrial competitiveness of the United States and South Korea proved particularly sensitive to reductions in Chinese graphite exports.

For China, the results suggested that reducing exports of raw materials and primary products could weaken competitors without substantially changing China’s position in its own graphite value chain, but the authors also cautioned that excessive downstream concentration could increase China’s dependence on foreign materials.

The authors noted several modeling limitations. Current global input-output tables do not include graphite as an independent sector, so the study approximated graphite production using broader industrial sectors. Future studies could refine the framework by including more graphite products, especially graphite-containing final consumption goods.

The framework developed in this research could also support future studies on lithium, cobalt, and rare-earth supply chains, as export policies increasingly influence global manufacturing stability and resource security.

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