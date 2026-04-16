Dr. John Carson Publishes New Book on Dr. Andrew Jenike, Pioneer of Bulk Solids Handling Science

Jenike & Johanson is pleased to announce that Dr. John Carson, President Emeritus of Jenike & Johanson, has published a new book titled Andrew Jenike: Founding Father of the Science of Bulk Solids Storage and Flow.

The book explores the life and contributions of Dr. Andrew Jenike, widely recognized as the founding figure in the science of bulk solids storage and flow.

On April 16, 1953, Dr. Jenike made a pivotal decision to dedicate his work to solving one of industry's most persistent challenges: understanding and predicting the flow behavior of bulk solids. His research established the fundamental principles that continue to guide the design of hoppers, silos, feeders, and material handling systems across industries.

Dr. Jenike's work introduced key concepts such as mass flow and funnel flow, flow/no-flow criteria, and methods for calculating wall angles and outlet dimensions - approaches that remain essential for achieving reliable and efficient material handling. More than that, this book tells of the man and his very interesting as well as influential life, from army life atop a hill in Poland surrounded by Nazis and Russians, through his PhD at the University of London, England, his decision to devote his life to solving hopper design at the University of Utah where he published his seminal bulletins 108 and 123, and founding the consulting engineering firm Jenike & Johanson.

Drawing from decades of direct experience and mentorship, Carson provides both technical insight and personal perspective. He joined Jenike & Johanson in 1967 and worked closely with Dr. Jenike, contributing to the continued advancement and application of his methodologies.

"Dr. Jenike's work fundamentally changed how engineers approach bulk solids handling," said Carson. "This book is an effort to document both the science and the story behind those contributions."

The publication offers insight into Dr. Jenike's career, the founding of Jenike & Johanson, and the lasting impact of his work across industries including mining, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

The book is now available on Amazon.