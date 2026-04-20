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Hiden Isochema Launches IGAsorp Core – A New Benchmark for Entry-Level Dynamic Vapor Sorption

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Hiden Isochema, a global leader in sorption instrumentation, today announces the launch of IGAsorp Core, a new dynamic vapor sorption (DVS) system engineered to make high-quality measurements more accessible than ever. Designed for laboratories seeking essential DVS performance without the cost or complexity of advanced systems, the IGAsorp Core delivers entry-level excellence in a streamlined, robust platform.

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The IGAsorp Core enables routine water sorption measurements across a wide range of materials, with controlled temperatures from 15 – 40 °C and relative humidities from 0 – 98 % RH. At the center of its performance is the iSSB intelligent thermostat, a purpose-engineered temperature control module that provides exceptional thermal stability, which is a critical factor for generating reliable, repeatable DVS data.

"Temperature stability is the foundation of trustworthy DVS" said Paul Senior, Product Manager for the IGAsorp series. "By developing and integrating the iSSB into the IGAsorp Core, we’ve ensured that even an entry-level system can deliver the kind of repeatability and confidence users expect from research grade instrumentation. The IGAsorp Core opens the door for more researchers and industrial labs to adopt DVS; not just because it’s more affordable, but because it’s easier to use, more automated, and designed to free up users to focus on the insights their data provides."

Engineered with the same principles that define Hiden Isochema’s flagship IGAsorp systems, the IGAsorp Core offers the robustness, reliability, and long-term value the company is known for. The system is backed by a three-year warranty and lifetime support, guaranteeing maximum uptime and return on investment.

The system also incorporates proven Hiden Isochema microbalance technology with an independent thermostat, delivering low drift and high mass resolution performance to ensure that subtle sorption events are captured with confidence.

"Adding the IGAsorp Core to our product line strengthens our commitment to delivering best-practice sorption solutions across all levels of complexity" said Mark Roper, Sales and Marketing Director at Hiden Isochema. "It provides a clear, dependable entry point into DVS while still delivering the measurement quality and long-term reliability that define our instrumentation."

New functionality for HIsorp software further enhances accessibility, introducing guided workflows that simplify experiment setup, data analysis, and reporting. Optional role-based access controls support multi-user laboratory environments, helping ensure consistency and compliance.

With applications spanning porous materials, pharmaceuticals, food science, polymers, building materials, and emerging fields where moisture interactions are increasingly important, the IGAsorp Core is set to broaden the reach of DVS in both academia and industry.

Hiden Isochema is recognized as an established leader in sorption instrumentation with over 25 years’ experience in gravimetric sorption analyzer design and development.

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Hiden Isochema

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