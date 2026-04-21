Vitrek Expands MTI PBS Engine Balancing Systems for Both On-Wing and Test Cell Applications with ARINC Data Integration

Vitrek is enabling MRO providers to access and utilize aircraft-generated digital engine data across both on-wing and test cell balancing applications through its MTI Instruments PBS eXpress platform.

Image Credit: Vitrek, LLC

By interfacing directly with ARINC 429 and AFDX data buses, both the PBS eXpress (portable/on-wing) and the PBS eXpress R+ (test cell/rack configuration) allow technicians to acquire vibration, phase, and speed data from the aircraft itself - reducing reliance on external sensors and simplifying setup.

The PBS family provides a consistent workflow from flight line troubleshooting to controlled test cell validation, for regional, private and military fleets without requiring changes to established processes.

"Aircraft are already generating the data needed for accurate engine balancing," said Ken Ameika, VP Global sales at Vitrek. "By accessing that data directly - whether on-wing or in the test cell - we're helping operators reduce setup time, improve consistency, and streamline maintenance operations."

The approach enables faster turnaround, reduced complexity, and a more scalable path toward data-driven MRO workflows.

MRO America visitors can see the MTI PBS eXpress suite of vibration analysis systems at Booth 3456.