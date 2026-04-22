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Citrine Informatics and Perstorp Partner to Accelerate Alkyd Emulsion Innovation Using AI

Redwood City, California – Citrine Informatics, the leader in AI software for materials and chemical development, today announced a partnership with Perstorp, a global specialty chemicals company, to accelerate innovation in alkyd emulsions using the Citrine Platform.

As part of the collaboration, Perstorp is deploying Citrine’s AI-driven formulation tools to support its Alkyd Emulsion Project, enabling teams to model and evaluate thousands of formulation possibilities rapidly. The approach allows Perstorp scientists to identify optimal compositions faster while reducing experimental cycles and material usage.

By combining Perstorp’s deep domain expertise with Citrine’s AI capabilities, the partnership is enabling faster, more accurate responses to customer needs, reducing development costs, and opening new opportunities for designing next-generation surfactant chemistries.

“AI is becoming an essential capability for modern chemical innovation,” said Oliver Eyrisch, VP Coatings Solutions, Perstorp. “By working with Citrine Informatics, we are significantly reducing the time required to develop stable, high-performance alkyd emulsions for our customers by rapidly identifying the most effective emulsifier packages and optimized process conditions for any type of alkyd resin. As a result, we can deliver tailored and optimized solutions to our customers far more quickly than before, reducing the need for the traditional, lab-intensive trial-and-error approaches. Moreover, the platform also gives our scientists powerful tools to explore new surfactant structures and guide the next generation of formulations.”

The Citrine Platform is designed to work with the complex and often sparse experimental datasets typical in chemical R&D, enabling chemists and formulators to apply AI directly to real-world formulation challenges.

“Perstorp is exactly the type of forward-looking partner we love working with,” said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. “They are moving beyond accelerating experimentation to also improve customer responsiveness.”

The partnership reflects a broader trend across the specialty chemicals industry, where companies are adopting AI to shorten development cycles, improve sustainability outcomes, and stay competitive in rapidly changing markets.

About Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics provides AI software that accelerates innovation and improves resilience for materials and chemical companies. The Citrine Platform enables scientists and product teams to apply machine learning, reducing development time and enabling faster, more informed decisions. Since 2013, Citrine has partnered with leading chemical and materials companies worldwide to deliver measurable results at scale.

About Perstorp

Perstorp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), is a global specialty chemicals innovator, focused on improving everyday life – making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound. With innovation at the core of its strategy, Perstorp develops advanced materials and specialty chemicals used in coatings, resins, and other industrial applications. Together with BRB International, Perstorp operates as an interconnected part of PCG Specialty Chemicals, the growth division of PCG.

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