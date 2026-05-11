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Uncountable Expands Specialty Chemicals Footprint with Four New Deals

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Uncountable, a software company that develops AI platforms for end-to-end product development, today announced it has signed four new agreements with specialty chemicals organizations to support formulation development, scale-up, and production optimization. The new deals underscore Uncountable's continued momentum in the specialty chemicals sector, where companies are increasingly investing in digital infrastructure to accelerate innovation and improve operational efficiency.

The global specialty chemicals market, valued at approximately $979 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2032. At the same time, the chemicals digitalization market is expected to grow from $14.8 billion in 2023 to more than $60 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, Uncountable is helping organizations modernize how they capture, structure, and leverage data across the product lifecycle.

"We're proud to partner with specialty chemicals organizations as they scale and build on strong foundations of innovation," said Richard Garcia, VP of Sales at Uncountable. "Uncountable brings data and workflows into a unified system, making formulation knowledge easy to access and enabling real-time collaboration across teams. With AI-driven insights, teams can spot patterns sooner, make better decisions, and accelerate the delivery of more agile, sustainable solutions to customers worldwide."

The four new relationships span a broad range of specialty chemicals, including waxes, adhesives, coatings, bio-based additives, and more. Uncountable's AI platform is a strong fit for specialty chemicals teams because it is built around structured formulation and experimental data, so teams can standardize how they capture recipes, process parameters, and results, and then reuse that data across projects. The system is capable of handling the most complex formulations, with feature capabilities and built-in subject matter expertise that small molecule, polymer synthesis, formulation, and application teams require for their unique scientific workflows.

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One company, a global distributor of specialty chemicals with over 125 years of formulation experience, is modernizing its R&D operations with Uncountable. The company is replacing fragmented, unstructured data across multiple systems, spreadsheets, and shared drives with a unified data layer and AI engine that makes the data searchable, reusable, and actionable at scale. Another company, a U.S.-based biotechnology firm that develops bio-based additives, selected Uncountable to unify data access, quickly analyze trends, reduce transcription errors, control workflows, and establish organizational transparency.

By connecting inputs and outputs, the platform enables end-to-end visibility from early R&D through pilot and production. This approach supports iterative optimization across multiple objectives, including performance, cost, ingredient availability, sustainability, and regulatory requirements, while allowing teams to incorporate new data as products scale. As a result, teams can reduce silos, improve collaboration, and achieve faster, more informed decision-making.

"These relationships reflect a broader shift across the specialty chemicals industry toward more connected, data-driven product development," said Noel Hollingsworth, co-founder and CEO of Uncountable. "In an industry defined by complex formulations, iterative development, and scale-up challenges, making data accessible and connected across the lifecycle is critical. Our mission is to enable teams to learn faster from every experiment and production run, helping them bring higher-performing, more sustainable products to market with greater speed and confidence."

Source:

Uncountable Inc.

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