CHESCO GmbH and Citrine Informatics Continue Collaboration on AGIL 2 to Advance Digital Manufacturing for Hybrid-Electric Mobility

COTTBUS, Germany and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., 16 June 2026 – CHESCO, the Center for Hybrid Electric Systems at Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg, and Citrine Informatics today announced the continuation of their collaboration through AGIL 2, a research and technology transfer project focused on integrating efficient and agile manufacturing solutions for the mobility sector.

The next phase of AGIL 2 will build on prior work completed with Rolls-Royce Germany, known as Rigel, to further advance the digitalization of advanced manufacturing workflows. The project will focus on creating digital twins of multiple manufacturing processes, accelerating the prototyping of new material and geometry combinations, and integrating multiple data sources, including real-time process monitoring data, to improve process understanding and optimization.

The chesco research factory in Germany brings together university chairs and industrial partners to accelerate the transition toward hybrid-electric mobility, with an initial focus on aviation. By combining advanced manufacturing infrastructure, applied research expertise, and industrial collaboration, CHESCO GmbH, using the chesco infrastructure of the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg, provides a strong environment for developing and transferring new technologies into real-world mobility applications.

Citrine brings an AI platform purpose-built for materials and chemicals product development. Through AGIL 2, Citrine will support the development of data-driven workflows that connect experimental data, process data, materials information, and manufacturing knowledge so research teams can better understand complex process-property relationships and make more informed development decisions.

“AGIL 2 represents an important step toward more agile, data-driven manufacturing for the next generation of mobility systems, especially for aerospace applications” said Heiko Witte, CEO of CHESCO GmbH. “By connecting digital twins, process monitoring data, and advanced modeling workflows, we can accelerate learning across manufacturing processes and help to move promising technologies more efficiently from research into application.”

Advanced mobility systems require new ways of working across materials, geometry, process, and performance. Traditional development approaches can be slowed by complex parameter spaces, limited prototyping capacity, and disconnected data sources. AGIL 2 is designed to address these challenges by creating digital infrastructure that allows teams to learn continuously from experiments, simulations, and manufacturing data.

“Real manufacturing breakthroughs happen when engineers and researchers can actually put data, expertise, and AI to work together,” said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. “We’re proud to keep working with CHESCO on AGIL 2, helping push forward digital twins, process optimization, and faster development for hybrid-electric mobility.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating technology transfer in advanced manufacturing. By combining CHESCO’s research factory model with Citrine’s AI-driven materials and process optimization capabilities, AGIL 2 aims to reduce development cycles, improve process understanding, and enable faster prototyping of new material and geometry combinations for mobility applications.

About Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics provides AI software that accelerates innovation and improves resilience for materials and chemical companies. The Citrine Platform enables scientists and product teams to apply machine learning, reducing development time and enabling faster, more informed decisions. Since 2013, Citrine has partnered with leading chemical and materials companies worldwide to deliver measurable results at scale.

About CHESCO

chesco, the Center for Hybrid Electric Systems at Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg, is a research factory focused on accelerating the transition to hybrid-electric mobility. CHESCO GmbH brings together the infrastructure, university chairs, research teams, and industrial partners to develop and transfer manufacturing technologies for next-generation mobility systems, beginning with aviation.