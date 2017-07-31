Hosokawa Represents SMEs on Governments Industrial Digitisation Review

Hosokawa Micron Ltd is among a group of businesses from across the UK participating in a review for Government of ‘Industrial Digitalisation’ and how to unlock the opportunities it presents. The review, chaired by Juergen Maier, CEO of Siemens UK, was announced in the Government’s Industrial Strategy Green Paper published in January 2016. Other participating companies include IBM, GSK, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce.

Hosokawa Gen4 was the subject of an SME case study presented to industry leaders at the Artificial Intelligence workshop held at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre’s Factory 2050 in Rotherham. Hosokawa Gen4, offers a smart support service that converts field data from equipment and systems into practical plant operating solutions and a structured approach to smarter supply chains and manufacturing processes. Uniquely combining machine capability and controls expertise, it offers the potential for intelligent manufacturing to gain production improvements.

We are proud to be a part of this industry changing review evaluating how UK industry can best lead the global race to gain a competitive manufacturing edge from the accelerated adoption of digital technology. Identified by Juergen Maier as a ‘cure for the British economy’ the review is seen as the basis of a strong partnership deal between government and business and as an SME are reassured that we will play a recognised and valuable role in the debate and the future of the UK economic resurgence.

Iain Crosley, Managing Director, Hosokawa Micron Ltd

