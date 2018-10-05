Unique Micron Angle Disintegrator Offers Five-a-day Processing

Hosokawa Micron’s unique Angle Disintegrator, with 5-a day, streamlined processing options is helping manufacturers of soups, purées, sauces and dressings meet the market demand for increasingly authentic and quality fruit, vegetable purées and demand for the flavours of exotic and often difficult to handle spices and fruits.

This multi-tasking machine offers 5 different processing options in one machine: pulping or blending; coarse or fine purée; hot or cold ingredients; wet or dry ingredients and rejection of unwanted plant matter or injection of water, steam or inert gas.

By eliminating peeling and chopping operations and by continuously removing unwanted fibres, skin particles and seeds to produce an homogenous, puréed product processing steps and product handling are reduced to deliver a higher quality, fine textured, end product.

Garlic, root ginger, tomatoes, onions, oranges and vanilla pods can all be pulped and puréed using the Micron Angle Disintegrator with reject material ejected through a secondary outlet to leave a pristine, homogenous purée. Selection of coarse to fine end product are easily achieved by the changing of removable screens.

Capable of handling dry or soaked ingredients the Angle Disintegrator is equipped with a water injection system making it suitable for continuous mixing and blending – the option to inject steam or inert gas during operation is also possible.

With a capacity to handle up to 3000kg/hour of either wet or dry, hot or cold products the hygienic construction enables fast product changeover without cross contamination.