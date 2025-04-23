Hosokawa Micron Ltd. Welcomes David Bugler to the Board Of Directors

Hosokawa Micron Ltd. (HML) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bugler to its Board of Directors as Development Director, effective April 2025. With an impressive 35-year career in containment and powder processing—spanning pharmaceuticals, biomedicine, and advanced manufacturing—David brings a unique blend of strategic vision, commercial acumen, and technical expertise to drive HML's next phase of growth.

Image Credit: Hosokawa Micron Ltd.

Since joining HML in April 2024 as Head of Commercial Operations, David has focused on expanding the company's market reach, refining agent engagement strategies, and identifying opportunities in new product areas. His promotion to the Board reflects his impact in aligning commercial and engineering functions to enhance innovation and operational efficiency.

A Q&A with David Bugler

We sat down with our newest member of the Board of Directors to learn a bit more about his role at Hosokawa Micron Ltd.

Q: What particular skills or strengths do you bring that you feel are especially valuable to HML at this point in its journey?

"I believe that my 30-plus years of experience in leading and developing businesses in the Pharmaceutical, Biomedical and manufacturing sectors, with extensive containment knowledge, will help propel us forward, and continue the success we have seen at HML."

Q: Can you outline what your new role as Development Director will involve in practical terms — what teams will you lead, and what are the key priorities for this role?

"The new role I have stepped into brings together the strategic vision of HML into the future, with respect to the interaction of Sales, Marketing, Engineering and R&D all working together to manifest HML's position as one of the world's leading manufacturing companies."

Q: What does this appointment signal about HML's future direction or ambitions as a business?

"The appointment signals to our internal audience a message of growth, innovation and collaborative leadership, to our external audience, it represents our commitment to planned strategic growth through new products and development of new markets."

David added:

"HML historically has a reputation for outstanding quality products; this exciting new role brings together that sound reputation with the new energy, insight and experience to build the product range, innovations and strategic growth for years to come."

James Moore, Managing Director at Hosokawa Micron Ltd. had this to say:

"In the time I have worked with David, I have seen up close how he combines a clear understanding of revenue drivers, operational efficiency, and business growth strategies with industry insights developed over his career to date. He's able to draw on a strong track record of driving sales, business expansion, and profitability, while always putting the customer first.

His expanded role and promotion to the Board will drive operational efficiency at HML and allow us to meet evolving customer expectations more effectively in both established and key emerging markets. David's commitment to mentorship and leadership is a perfect fit for HML as we continue to build a stronger, sustainable business for the future."

With David's leadership, HML is poised to reinforce its position as an industry leader, delivering cutting-edge solutions and sustainable growth.