One Component Elastomeric Primer/Adhesive System Meets ISO 10993-5 Specifications

Developed for priming and bonding polyolefinic substrates, Master Bond X21Med is a single component elastomeric compound that passes ISO 10993-5 tests for cytotoxicity.

This specialty system was designed to be used as a primer that would promote adhesion between polyolefins and other surfaces such as metals, ceramics, composites and other kinds of plastics. Surfaces primed with X21Med are compatible with a wide variety of adhesives. It can also be used to bond two polyolefin materials.

X21Med is easy to use, either as an adhesive or a primer. It has a low viscosity of less than 250 cps and cures at ambient temperatures or more rapidly with heat. As a primer, it is simply applied in a thin layer to the surface and the solvent is allowed to evaporate. When used as an adhesive, X21Med should be applied to both substrates and then mated. The maximum area of bonding effectiveness is about 1 square inch. Once cured, this clear to light amber colored product is tough and not rigid. It is a reliable electrical insulator and has a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm. X21Med is serviceable from -60°F to +200°F [-51°C to +93°C].

Since polyoelefin plastics are used in almost every industry, X21Med is well suited for use in medical device, aerospace, electronic and specialty OEM applications, among others. This system is available for use in pints, quarts, gallons and 5 gallon containers.

