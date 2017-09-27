Metrohm USA Opens Office in Southern California

Metrohm USA is excited to announce the opening of its newest field office in Fountain Valley, California. Located just outside of Los Angeles, the new West Coast location supports the company’s mission to bring its market-leading technologies closer to customers. The 6,200 square foot office will feature a full laboratory for training and demonstrations and generous space for customer meetings. A Grand Opening Ceremony will take place on December 7, 2017.

The new California location joins Metrohm USA’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida and a field office in Houston, Texas. It will serve as a home base for eight local sales and service personnel and will create a collaboration opportunity with customers for future application and instrument development.

The Southern California office reinforces our commitment to our customers on the West Coast. All of our local offices provide employees with a place to demonstrate instruments and conduct ongoing training. More importantly, they expand our partnerships with customers and enhance collaboration. Edward Colihan, President and CEO, Metrohm USA

Metrohm is one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of high-precision instruments for chemical analysis. Metrohm’s North American footprint also includes facilities in Toronto and Mexico City that support our Sales and Service operations.