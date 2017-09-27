Professor Mark Shiflett Visits Hiden Isochema To Celebrate 15 Years Of Successful Collaboration

Professor Mark Shiflett, Foundation Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Kansas, recently visited the head office of Hiden Isochema, to mark 15 years of successful collaboration. This year also saw the opening of the Shiflett Foundation Laboratory at the University of Kansas in the School of Engineering.

The laboratory specializes in separations and reaction chemistry, and is equipped with a range of Hiden Isochema gravimetric sorption analyzers. During his visit to Hiden Isochema, Professor Shiflett said “Hiden has been an excellent company to work with and offers outstanding equipment and technical service. My students are accurately measuring gas and vapor solubility in advanced materials such as ionic liquids, zeolites and carbons using Hiden’s instruments which are leading to new discoveries.”

Professor Shiflett’s research interests include the development of sustainable products and processes, novel gas separations, ionic liquids and green chemistry. His research efforts at DuPont led to the development of three environmentally benign refrigerant mixtures which have generated more than $1 billion in revenue.

Professor Shiflett holds 44 U.S. patents and is the author of over 75 academic publications, 30 of which report data measured using Hiden Isochema gravimetric sorption analyzers. He has received a number of prestigious awards including the 2005 Bolton/Carothers Innovative Science Award from the DuPont Company, the 2006 American Chemical Society (ACS) “Heroes of Chemistry” award and the 2016 American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Industrial Research and Development Award. The latter of these was awarded for, amongst other things, the development of non-ozone depleting refrigerants which have led to the healing of the Earth’s ozone layer, and new applications using ionic liquids. In 2014 he was made a Fellow of the AIChE and in 2016 was made a Division Fellow of the ACS.