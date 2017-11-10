Metrohm USA and SUEZ Water Technologies to Present Refinery Process and Source Water Monitoring Webinar

Water is heavily used in the refining and energy generation sectors for process support and cooling. This usage alone accounts for almost 60% of freshwater withdrawal. Innovation and expertise are crucial to helping refineries overcome the analytical and resource utilization challenges associated with process water re-use optimization.

To shine light on this important topic, Metrohm USA is hosting a webinar that features Brian Arntsen, Global Domain Leader, and Richard Krichten, Boiler Group Manager at SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions (formerly GE Water). They will discuss the newest technologies and predictive analytics refineries can use to enhance their water, wastewater and process productivity, and reduce their fresh water consumption.

Registration to the webinar, which includes a live Q&A, is free. You can sign up here

This virtual event will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at 2pm EST and will be especially interesting for R&D scientists, QA/QC Lab Managers and Analytical Chemists routinely engaged in testing and monitoring source water, process water, or wastewater.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

More Content from Metrohm AG

See all content from Metrohm AG