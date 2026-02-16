Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Processing

AdvancedPCB Expands HDI Capability in Silicon Valley with Advanced Vacuum via Filling Technology

AdvancedPCBFeb 16 2026

AdvancedPCB has installed a MASS VCP-5000 Vacuum Via Filling System at its Santa Clara facility, increasing capacity for advanced HDI and high-reliability printed circuit board builds in Silicon Valley. This investment is part of the company’s 2026 Technology Acceleration Initiative.

Image Credit: AdvancedPCB

The MASS VCP-5000 is a vacuum chamber plugging system designed to achieve void-free via filling through a controlled vacuum-assisted process. The technology supports complex HDI constructions, including stacked and staggered microvias, filled and capped vias, and high layer-count designs where uniform copper distribution and structural integrity are critical.

As electronic systems continue to shrink while increasing in power density, via quality plays a direct role in long-term reliability and thermal performance. The VCP-5000 improves consistency across panels by ensuring uniform resin fill and stable processing conditions, helping reduce variability and increase overall yield, particularly in multilayer and high-aspect-ratio applications.

“This investment expands our ability to support customers pushing the limits of HDI complexity and long-term PCB reliability,” said Greg Halverson, CEO of AdvancedPCB. “New designs coming from our customers demand precision at every layer. The VCP-5000 gives us tighter control over one of the most critical steps in high-density board fabrication.”

Located in the center of the semiconductor ecosystem, AdvancedPCB’s Santa Clara operation supports customers producing AI hardware, high-performance computing platforms, and other dense electronic architectures requiring stacked microvias and high layer counts. The addition of advanced vacuum via filling further expands West Coast manufacturing capability for these demanding applications.

AdvancedPCB’s 2026 Technology Acceleration Initiative includes coordinated investments across multiple U.S. facilities to enhance advanced fabrication processes, increase capacity, and strengthen domestic manufacturing infrastructure for high-performance electronics programs.

