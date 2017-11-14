Metrohm USA and SUEZ Water Technologies to Present Refinery Process and Source Water Monitoring Webinar

Water is heavily used in the refining and energy generation sectors for process support and cooling. This usage alone accounts for almost 60% of freshwater withdrawal. Innovation and expertise are crucial to helping refineries overcome the analytical and resource utilization challenges associated with process water re-use optimization.

To shine light on this important topic, Metrohm USA is hosting a webinar that features Brian Arntsen, Global Domain Leader, and Richard Krichten, Boiler Group Manager at SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions (formerly GE Water). They will discuss the newest technologies and predictive analytics refineries can use to enhance their water, wastewater and process productivity, and reduce their fresh water consumption.

This virtual event will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at 2pm EST and will be especially interesting for R&D scientists, QA/QC Lab Managers and Analytical Chemists routinely engaged in testing and monitoring source water, process water, or wastewater.