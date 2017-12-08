The new generation of confocal chromatic measuring systems

Measuring tasks in the glass industry are often a huge challenge for sensors. The new confocal chromatic confocalDT 2421 / 2422 controllers ensure reliable, high speed and high precision distance and thickness measurements on reflecting and transparent objects. The confocal chromatic sensor product range from Micro-Epsilon is extended with the compact IFS2406-3 sensor. It can be used in restricted spaces and provides precise measurement values with a large offset distance.

The innovative confocalDT confocal chromatic measurement system includes a controller and a sensor connected via a fiber optic cable. The new confocalDT 2421 and 2422 from Micro-Epsilon set new industrial standards in precise, confocal measurement technology. Available as either a single- or a dual-channel version, these measurement systems enable a low cost solution especially for high volume applications. These controllers show off their strengths especially in the glass industry where high throughput rates are required. Therefore, it is possible to perform multi-track measurements on flat glass, two-sided thickness measurements and multipoint thickness measurements on container glass using only a single controller. Furthermore, they are used in production control and quality assurance of smartphones and tablets. Data is output in real time via an EtherCAT interface.The thickness calibration feature enables precise thickness measurements across the entire measuring range of the sensor. The measurement process is non-contact, wear-free and almost independent of surface properties.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the confocal chromatic sensor range from Micro-Epsilon is complemented by a new sensor model. The IFS2406-3 enables precise displacement and distance measurements in restricted spaces with a large offset distance, which means it is ideally suited to applications in the glass industry. Due to the offset distance of 74mm and a measuring range of 3mm, it is particularly useful when increased process reliability and protection of sensor and target against mechanical damage are required. Extremely small objects can be detected due to the extremely small measurement spot size.

The confocal chromatic measuring technique enables multi-layer thickness measurements of transparent materials, distance measurements, intensity evaluation and measurements within recesses and boreholes. For example in container glass production, wall thickness and roundness of the bottles are crucial quality features. This is why these parameters must be 100 % inspected. Due to high processing speeds and in order to prevent the bottles from being damaged, a fast, non-contact measurement procedure is required. Automatic exposure control allows stable measurements regardless of the glass color of the container glass.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support

Purchasing a furnace represents a huge financial investment, and for smaller businesses it can be the most expensive part of their operations. As a result the correct care or your furnace is essential, and its important to buy from a furnace manufacturer who you can trust.

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support
Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Cobolt supplies a Modulated Dual Beam Combiner that offers two emission wavelengths from a compact box. It is aligned with a high level of stability and accuracy in beam overlap.

From Cobolt AB
H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

The MultiWatch system offered by H3S is an advanced and unique notification system that assists in all fire evacuations for greatly populated areas including railway stations, shopping malls, stadiums, high rise apartment blocks, and large factory and office buildings.

From H3S Ltd
High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

The Silencer acoustic enclosure is a superior performance acoustic isolation capable of resting on any desktop. It is Herzan’s solution for atomic force microscopes (AFM) and other compact research equipment that need high performance acoustic isolation in a form factor suitable for a desktop.

From Herzan LLC

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »