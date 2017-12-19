Ahead of the 2018 conference and expo, Pittcon has released an eBook that highlights the latest advances in a range of scientific disciplines. It is an ‘ultimate compilation’ of scientific articles and interviews with some of the worlds leading scientists.

The eBook is organized into a number of different chapters that are divided by scientific specialty, each including recent research and advances, case studies, industry regulations, and the latest trends. The scientific specialties include Genomic Analysis, Mass Spectrometry, Food Safety, Cannabis Testing, and Environmental Chemistry.

Genomic Analysis

Genomic analysis is an exciting research field as the innovations and potential applications are rapidly increasing. Every year at Pittcon the latest advances in genomic analysis are showcased, and some of these new technologies are explored in the eBook. The techniques used to perform genomic analysis are also discussed in great detail.

The chapter features an interview with Dr. Karl Deisseroth, M.D., Ph.D., who spoke at Pittcon 2017 about the applications and development of the optogenetics field. Optogenetics is a technique that renders individual neurons photosensitive and provides an extremely precise method to examine how the brain processes information and affects behavior. In the interview, Dr. Deisseroth provides an overview of optogenetics development and shares his thoughts about the future of the technique.

Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is an important analytical tool for a wide range of applications and Pittcon is renowned for its coverage of the latest mass spectrometry applications and innovations. Each year various researchers give presentations covering every aspect of mass spectrometry analysis.

In 2017 Pittcon presented innovative studies in the field of miniature mass spectrometry, and exhibitors including Bruker and Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased their mass spectrometry systems and new technologies.

This chapter outlines the advances in mass spectrometry instrumentation and details new and potential future uses of the technology.

Food Safety

Regulating the food industry is a difficult task for both regulators and manufacturers. Ensuring food is safe for consumption, without having a large effect on the manufacturing process is a fine balance.

At Pittcon 2017 several emerging technologies that have been developed to help regulators enforce legislation for the food industry were presented. The food safety chapter provides an overview of these technologies and what other measures have been taken to ensure the quality and safety of food.

The chapter discusses several challenges for the food safety industry including ‘food fraud’, bioterrorism, and adulteration, and outlines how this challenges can, and have been resolved.

Cannabis Testing

With the legal cannabis industry growing steadily as laws are relaxed, procedures need to be developed to control the quality of cannabis.

At Pittcon 2017 there were a number of symposia that discussed the medical, legal, social, and analytical issues emerging from the cannabis industry. This chapter also discusses some of these issues and outlines some of the diseases that are benefiting from the use of legal cannabis.

Environmental Chemistry

Environmental chemistry is important for the detection of explosives. At Pittcon 2017 there were a variety of symposia that discussed this topic including ‘Mass Spectral Tools for Characterization of Synthetic Phenethylamines’ which was given by Ruth Smith of Michigan State University.

This chapter outlines some of the latest trends in explosive material analysis, including the challenges and features some experimental case studies.

Pittcon 2018

Year on year Pittcon Conference and Expo attract a wide range of experts from all disciplines. The conference is a place to learn and share details about the latest trends and advances in the field, and companies can demonstrate their latest instrumentation and technologies.

