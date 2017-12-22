New Particle Analyzer CAMSIZER X2

Higher resolution, extended measuring range and excellent statistics: With the CAMSIZER X2 RETSCH TECHNOLOGY presents the next generation of the well-proven dynamic image analysis system CAMSIZER XT.

The new analyzer provides an extended dynamic measuring range from 0.8 µm to 8 mm with short measurement times and excellent reproducibility.

The new product generation is based on the patented two-camera-system which consists of two cameras with different resolutions, operating simultaneously and permitting measurements in a wide dynamic size range. This principle has been realized in the CAMSIZER X2 with a new optical concept: two light sources with different wave lengths and an innovative light path allow for images with increased depth of sharpness and for a limiting resolution improved by factor 2. Thanks to the latest camera technology with a three times higher pixel resolution and higher frame rate than the previous model, the number of detected particles increases dramatically.

Particle size and particle shape applications include metal powders, pharmaceutical products, chemicals, food and construction materials, to name a few. The higher resolution ensures reliable analysis of the length and diameter of fine fibers.

The software of the CAMSIZER X2 allows for optional storage of particle images with corresponding size and shape parameters in a database.

Benefits at a glance: