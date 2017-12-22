New Particle Analyzer CAMSIZER X2

Higher resolution, extended measuring range and excellent statistics: With the CAMSIZER X2 RETSCH TECHNOLOGY presents the next generation of the well-proven dynamic image analysis system CAMSIZER XT.

Related Stories

The new analyzer provides an extended dynamic measuring range from 0.8 µm to 8 mm with short measurement times and excellent reproducibility.

The new product generation is based on the patented two-camera-system which consists of two cameras with different resolutions, operating simultaneously and permitting measurements in a wide dynamic size range. This principle has been realized in the CAMSIZER X2 with a new optical concept: two light sources with different wave lengths and an innovative light path allow for images with increased depth of sharpness and for a limiting resolution improved by factor 2. Thanks to the latest camera technology with a three times higher pixel resolution and higher frame rate than the previous model, the number of detected particles increases dramatically.

Particle size and particle shape applications include metal powders, pharmaceutical products, chemicals, food and construction materials, to name a few. The higher resolution ensures reliable analysis of the length and diameter of fine fibers.

The software of the CAMSIZER X2 allows for optional storage of particle images with corresponding size and shape parameters in a database.

Benefits at a glance:

  • Innovative optical concept (patented)
  • Extremely high resolution (> 0,8 µm/Pixel)
  • 4.2 megapixel per camera
  • Higher frame rate: >300 images per second
  • Extended dynamic measuring range 0,8 µm - 8 mm
  • New dispersion nozzles optimized for particles of 8 mm max.
  • Enhanced software features

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Versatile and Affordable Cryogenic Coolers

Cryogenic cooling systems are a necessity for the vast majority of modern physics labs, where they are used to keep experiment temperatures at extreme lows. It is only at such low temperatures that the level of residual noise becomes low enough for sensitive measurements to take place.

Versatile and Affordable Cryogenic Coolers

New Technology for Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printed Parts

Current techniques for additive manufacturing and 3D printed parts are out dated and inefficient. In this interview Bob Bosinski, Vice President of Operations at PostProcess Technologies talks to AZoM about the Hybrid DECI Duo system and it benefits.

New Technology for Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printed Parts
Stainless Steel – Grade 304L

Stainless Steel – Grade 304L

A lower carbon variant of Grade 304, Type 304L steel can be welded without the resulting problem of carbon precipitation (precipitation of chromium carbide when heat is applied during the welding procedure which depletes the steel’s chromium element thereby reducing its anti-corrosive/oxidation effectiveness).

From Masteel UK Ltd
Copper Alloys

Copper Alloys

Copper is used for an extensive range of applications from electronics to electrical parts to plumbing fittings for the construction industry.

From Columbia Metals Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »