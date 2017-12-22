NEW: Brillant 240 - Semi-automatic wet abrasive cut-off machine

The Brillant 240 is a compact and flexible semi-automatic wet abrasive cut-off machine with a 250 mm/10” cut-off wheel for workpieces or samples up to Ø 94 mm and combines the benefits and speed of a manual cut-off machine with the advantages of an automatic abrasive cutter.

One-hand operation and hand lever with automatic lever brake makes vertical cuts or the positioning of the cut-off wheel more easy. The cutting table can be used either with a dynamic automatic drive or in manual mode, operated by a crank wheel (traverse cut). Pulsed cutting technology provides excellent cutting results even with the most difficult of materials. To perform serial cuts, Brillant 240 can be equipped with an optional automatic cross table. Axes are monitored by travel measuring during set up and operation. The feed to the table is hereby controlled load-dependently. A very large color interface with individually adjustable user information system facilitates routine tasks such as renewal of coolant, scheduled maintenance, pre-defined consumable list etc.

Advantages at a glance:

  • for cut-off wheel up to Ø 250 mm/10”
  • hand lever with automatic brake for manual cut-off
  • automatic or manual travel (cross feed optional)
  • touch-screen mit new intuitive operation
  • parallel guided wheel guard
  • innovative Quick-Change system for fast change of cut-off wheel

