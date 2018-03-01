Image Credits: Metrohm AG

Metrohm is pleased to present the Mira DS, a new handheld material identification system for police, hazmat teams, bomb technicians, and military personnel. At the push of a button, the Mira DS identifies illicit substances and explosives.

The Mira DS was developed in close cooperation with professional first responders. While providing ease of use and speed, the Mira DS addresses the need for safety of drug squad officers, hazmat teams, and bomb technicians in particular. To this end the Mira DS features a whole array of dedicated sampling attachments for illicit material identification. Drug Taskforce officers, e.g., may identify substances in glass bottles or plastic containers even from a distance using the Stand-off Attachment or with no concern of proper focus using the Contact Ball Probe Attachment.

The Mira DS provides powerful mixture matching and its ruggedized design complies with MIL SPEC 810G. For adequate decision making in critical situations, first responders can interface the Mira DS with the HAZMASTERG3 Software App to get additional, vital information about the substance they are facing.

To increase the sensitivity of the Mira DS, it is compatible with Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) substrates. This technology enables the detection illicit drugs even when they are present in trace quantities. SERS substrates kits are available directly through Metrohm.