Harper Awarded Multiple Projects Valued at ~$90M for Advanced Carbon Fiber Production Systems

tea maeklong/ Shutterstock

Buffalo, NY – Harper International, a global leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, announces its selection by prominent international firms for major contracts to supply production scale Carbon Fiber processing plants.

The multiple contracts include the industry’s most productive and efficient Oxidation Ovens, LT & HT carbonization furnaces, seamlessly integrated energy recovery and process exhaust gas cleaning systems. The new contracts are valued at approximately $90M USD.

The clients selected Harper for their major investments after being pleased with previous installations in which

Harper’s unparalleled expertise was highlighted through state-of-the-art system performance and product uniformity. These new contracts for production scale carbon fiber lines will enable the clients to produce fiber with optimized product quality and maximum efficiency. Harper looks forward to continuing the relationship with the clients by providing enhanced designs and engineering capabilities to achieve more productive operations.