Harper Successfully Commissions Two Carbon Fiber Lines in China

Harper International, world leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, has successfully completed installation and commissioning services on its most recently completed carbon fiber production lines for Shandong Yongcheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (SYNM) in the Shandong province of China.

The installed production systems include the industry's most productive and efficient Oxidation Ovens, LT & HT carbonization furnaces, seamlessly integrated energy recovery, and waste gas abatement systems. Harper's unparalleled expertise was highlighted through state-of-the-art system performance and resulting carbon fiber product uniformity. The Shandong site has commissioned two 3-meter-wide production scale carbon fiber lines that will enable the client to produce 3,000 metric tons per year of carbon fiber with optimized product quality and maximum efficiency. The SYNM site includes space for future capacity expansion to a total of 12,000 tons per year.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand our footprint for Harper's carbon fiber manufacturing solutions with our new customer in the Shandong region. We enjoyed strong cooperation with our SYNM colleagues, which permitted swift and efficient on-site installation and system start-up. We look forward to providing ongoing support to SYNM and their expansion plans," says Paul Elwell, Vice President of Harper International.

About Harper International

Harper International is a global leader in complete thermal processing solutions and technical services for the production of advanced materials. From concept to commercialization, from research scale to full production line operations, Harper delivers the most innovative furnace and oven designs in the world. For decades, they have pioneered thermal processing technology innovations with a focus on systems operating from 500 to 3000°C and in non-ambient atmospheres. For additional information, please visit www.harperintl.com or email [email protected].