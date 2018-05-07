Posted in | Petrochemicals | Materials Analysis

Metrohm’s New Brochure on Petrochemical Analysis

Crude oil is the "lubricant" of the world’s economy. Numerous parameters define the quality of petroleum products and their derivatives.

Related Stories

Metrohm’s new brochure "Petrochemical Analysis" is a summary of the most important of these quality parameters and the methods used to check them. Metrohm’s complete know-how (instruments and applications) on petrochemical analysis is accessible on the new webpage petro.metrohm.com

"Petrochemical Analysis", which can be ordered free of charge, draws on the company’s comprehensive know-how in assuring the quality of petroleum products. Using the most important national and international standards (ASTM, DIN, ISO, UOP …) as a basis, "Petrochemical Analysis" suggests methods as well as instrumentation suited best to check crucial parameters such as

  • base number (TBN)
  • acid number (TAN)
  • hydroxyl number
  • chlorine content
  • water content
  • oxidation stability
  • elemental sulfur and sulfuric compounds
  • heavy metals
  • pH value
  • and many more

Methods covered include potentiometric, colorimetric and Karl Fischer titration (volumetric and coulometric), oxidation stability, ion chromatography, voltammetry, atline and online process analysis. "Petrochemical Analysis" is a highly valuable tool for anyone who is involved in the professional quality assurance of petroleum products.

The easiest way to access Metrohm’s complete know-how on petrochemical analysis is the website petro.metrohm.com Here you can find a multitude of applications as well as information on analytical instrumentation for the petrochemical industry. Downloads are free of charge.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Turbo Blower - Unit TB

Turbo Blower - Unit TB

The specialized design of the frequency-controlled TB turbo blower makes it suitable for small and medium volume flow operations while achieving a reduction in energy consumption that keeps it ahead of the competition.

From Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »