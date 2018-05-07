Metrohm’s New Brochure on Petrochemical Analysis

Crude oil is the "lubricant" of the world’s economy. Numerous parameters define the quality of petroleum products and their derivatives.
Metrohm’s new brochure "Petrochemical Analysis" is a summary of the most important of these quality parameters and the methods used to check them. Metrohm’s complete know-how (instruments and applications) on petrochemical analysis is accessible on the new webpage petro.metrohm.com
"Petrochemical Analysis", which can be ordered free of charge, draws on the company’s comprehensive know-how in assuring the quality of petroleum products. Using the most important national and international standards (ASTM, DIN, ISO, UOP …) as a basis, "Petrochemical Analysis" suggests methods as well as instrumentation suited best to check crucial parameters such as
- base number (TBN)
- acid number (TAN)
- hydroxyl number
- chlorine content
- water content
- oxidation stability
- elemental sulfur and sulfuric compounds
- heavy metals
- pH value
- and many more
Methods covered include potentiometric, colorimetric and Karl Fischer titration (volumetric and coulometric), oxidation stability, ion chromatography, voltammetry, atline and online process analysis. "Petrochemical Analysis" is a highly valuable tool for anyone who is involved in the professional quality assurance of petroleum products.
The easiest way to access Metrohm’s complete know-how on petrochemical analysis is the website petro.metrohm.com Here you can find a multitude of applications as well as information on analytical instrumentation for the petrochemical industry. Downloads are free of charge.
Source: https://www.metrohm.com/