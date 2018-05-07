Karl Fischer Titration Made Easy and Safe with OMNIS

Metrohm expands the OMNIS Titration Platform enabling users to perform volumetric Karl Fischer titrations. The OMNIS Karl Fischer Titrator addresses the needs of users for ease of use and protection from solvents and reagents with a whole range of innovative features.

Credit: Metrohm

Safer – no risk of physical contact with solvents and reagents

With the OMNIS Karl Fischer Titrator, the complete analysis is performed in a closed system. From filling the titration cell with solvent to adding the reagent and disposing of the sample after the titration, there is no exposure of the user to liquids at any point.

Easier – titration starts automatically

Karl Fischer titration with OMNIS is easy: Users do not even have to start the titration, as this is done automatically by OMNIS. After the introduction of the sample, users may therefore simply walk away and only return to start the next analysis – at a single mouse click.

Automation - reproducible results for large sample series

If higher sample throughput is required, users may determine water content in up to 50 samples completely unattended on the OMNIS Sample Robot.

There is no reason to worry about ambient moisture negatively affecting sample integrity as samples are waiting to be analyzed: OMNIS Dis-Cover keeps samples protected with air and dust proof lids, which are automatically removed from the sample beakers before the analysis and put on again immediately after.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/