Metrohm's Fully Automated Solution for TAN/TBN Titration in Petrochemical Samples

Metrohm is pleased to present a fully automated solution for the determination of Total Acid Number (TAN) and Total Base Number (TBN) in up to 112 samples.

This solution is based on the OMNIS Sample Robot and addresses the needs of QC laboratories in the petrochemical industry as well as contract laboratories looking for an efficient solution to cope with high sample loads at the lowest possible cost per sample.

Credit: Metrohm

On the OMNIS Sample Robot, the entire analysis is performed in a closed system, so there is no risk of physical contact with solvents or reagents at any time. For reliable and reproducible results, the sensor of the system is rinsed and conditioned after each determination. For increased safety and convenience, the system can be operated in any standard size fume hood.

The OMNIS Sample Robot can be expanded in three steps from size S to M to L, which accommodates up to 112 samples evenly distributed over seven racks. OMNIS is flexible: Racks with urgent samples can be prioritized and placed on the Sample Robot while the system keeps analyzing.

Maximum throughput on the OMNIS Sample Robot is achieved using the possibility to perform up to 4 titrations in parallel at 4 works stations saving up to 60% in time compared to titration at a single work station.  

