Entry Level Support Stand for Lab Reactors

Asynt announces its newest member of the ReactoMate reactor family, the “QUANTUM” support stand is the perfect addition to any process chemistry laboratory.

Designed to be an affordable entry-level system - QUANTUM is easy to set up and provides secure and stable support for all reaction vessels from 100ml right up to 5,000ml. Manufactured in the UK using durable stainless steel - QUANTUM does not compromise on quality.

Fully compatible with all leading brands of overhead stirrer and with reaction vessels you may already have in your lab – QUANTUM support stands are a versatile and sound investment.

For further information on the QUANTUM support stand please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/reactomate-quantum-support/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected]

Available in both pilot and bench-top scale systems, ReactoMate controlled laboratory (CLR) reactors are proven to provide precise control of reaction variables. A wide range of Asynt single and vacuum jacketed reaction vessels can be exchanged on ReactoMate CLR systems, allowing chemists to quickly change between reactor vessel sizes, thereby accelerating synthesis scale-up

