Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations

Asynt Ltd, a leading provider of innovative scientific equipment and technologies, and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services, an analytical service provider formed as a spin-out from the renowned University of Nottingham (UK), are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing scientific research and analytical capabilities.

Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services. Image Credit: Asynt

This collaboration brings together Asynt's strong customer relationship and research & development prowess with Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services expertise in analytical services, creating a powerful synergy to benefit scientists and manufacturers across various industries.

Enhancing Research and Development

Asynt Ltd is known for its commitment to developing high-quality, sustainable laboratory equipment that meets the evolving needs of the scientific community. By partnering with Nottingham Analytical, Asynt aims to offer an integrated suite of services that streamline research and development processes, ensuring precise and reliable results.

Dr Kerry Elgie, Commercial Director at Asynt, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Nottingham Analytical, which enables us to offer their analytical services to Asynt customers. This partnership provides an excellent opportunity for our clients to outsource their analytical needs to a trusted external company. With Asynt’s extensive customer base and deep expertise in the industry, this collaboration is a natural fit that promises to deliver outstanding value to our clients. We are confident that the relationship between our organizations will enhance the quality and breadth of services we can offer, and we look forward to the successes this partnership will bring.”

Expanding Analytical Capabilities

Nottingham Analytical has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive analytical solutions, and advanced techniques utilising state-of-the-art instrumentation. Through this partnership, the team will leverage Asynt's unique in-depth knowledge of the scientific community to further enhance their services, providing clients with an easy-to-access analytical suite for accurate and efficient results.

"Our partnership with Asynt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional analytical services," said Prof. Trevor Farren, Professor of Practice and head of Nottingham Analytical. "Combining our analytical expertise with Asynt's network will allow us to better support the industry’s research and development needs."

Benefits to the Greater Community

The partnership between Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical is set to deliver several key benefits to the scientific community, including: