Posted in | News | Business | Materials Research

Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations

Asynt Ltd, a leading provider of innovative scientific equipment and technologies, and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services, an analytical service provider formed as a spin-out from the renowned University of Nottingham (UK), are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing scientific research and analytical capabilities.

Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services. Image Credit: Asynt

This collaboration brings together Asynt's strong customer relationship and research & development prowess with Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services expertise in analytical services, creating a powerful synergy to benefit scientists and manufacturers across various industries.

Enhancing Research and Development

Asynt Ltd is known for its commitment to developing high-quality, sustainable laboratory equipment that meets the evolving needs of the scientific community. By partnering with Nottingham Analytical, Asynt aims to offer an integrated suite of services that streamline research and development processes, ensuring precise and reliable results.

Dr Kerry Elgie, Commercial Director at Asynt, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Nottingham Analytical, which enables us to offer their analytical services to Asynt customers. This partnership provides an excellent opportunity for our clients to outsource their analytical needs to a trusted external company. With Asynt’s extensive customer base and deep expertise in the industry, this collaboration is a natural fit that promises to deliver outstanding value to our clients. We are confident that the relationship between our organizations will enhance the quality and breadth of services we can offer, and we look forward to the successes this partnership will bring.”

Expanding Analytical Capabilities

Nottingham Analytical has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive analytical solutions, and advanced techniques utilising state-of-the-art instrumentation. Through this partnership, the team will leverage Asynt's unique in-depth knowledge of the scientific community to further enhance their services, providing clients with an easy-to-access analytical suite for accurate and efficient results.

"Our partnership with Asynt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional analytical services," said Prof. Trevor Farren, Professor of Practice and head of Nottingham Analytical. "Combining our analytical expertise with Asynt's network will allow us to better support the industry’s research and development needs."

Benefits to the Greater Community

The partnership between Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical is set to deliver several key benefits to the scientific community, including:

  • Integrated Solutions: Offering a comprehensive range of products and services for scientific research.
  • Enhanced Accuracy: Leveraging advanced equipment and analytical techniques to provide precise and reliable results.
  • Increased Efficiency: Streamlining processes and reducing turnaround times for analytical testing and research projects.
  • Sustainable Practices: Promoting the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable laboratory solutions.
Source:

Asynt Ltd

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asynt. (2024, September 19). Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations. AZoM. Retrieved on September 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63680.

  • MLA

    Asynt. "Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations". AZoM. 19 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63680>.

  • Chicago

    Asynt. "Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63680. (accessed September 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Asynt. 2024. Asynt Ltd and Nottingham Analytical and Scientific Services Join Forces as a Commercial Facility Providing Analytical Services to External Organizations. AZoM, viewed 19 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63680.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Asynt

See all content from Asynt

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback